Pakistan Spinner Noman Ali On Verge Of Toppling Jasprit Bumrah In ICC Rankings

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali is making waves in the cricketing world, threatening to topple Jasprit Bumrah from the coveted No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. The 34-year-old’s remarkable performances have propelled him to a career-high No. 2, just 29 rating points behind Bumrah, capturing the attention of fans and experts alike.

Career-Best Performance Against South Africa

Ali’s meteoric rise comes after his stellar showing against South Africa in Lahore. In the Test match, he delivered a 10-wicket haul with figures of 6/112 and 4/79, showcasing his ability to dominate on spin-friendly tracks. This performance not only contributed to Pakistan’s victory but also marked a significant milestone in his career.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Statistical Highlights

Current ICC Rating: 853 points

Best Match Figures: 10/191 vs South Africa, Lahore

Bowling Average in WTC 2025–27: 23.58

These numbers underline Ali’s consistency and skill, establishing him as one of the most formidable spinners in world cricket.

Top 10 ICC Test Bowlers Rankings

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 882

2. Noman Ali - 853

3. Matt Henry - 846

4. Pat Cummins - 838

5. Kagiso Rabada - 837

6. Josh Hazlewood - 815

7. Scott Boland - 784

8. Nathan Lyon - 769

9. Mitchell Starc - 766

10. Gus Atkinson - 766

Climbing the Historical Ladder

Noman Ali’s rise has seen him surpass several Pakistani legends in the ICC rankings, including Wasim Akram and Shaheen Shah Afridi, highlighting his growing influence on the international stage. His current form suggests he is more than capable of challenging the world’s elite bowlers for the top spot.