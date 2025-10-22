Pakistan Spinner Noman Ali On Verge Of Toppling Jasprit Bumrah In ICC Rankings
Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali is making waves in the cricketing world, threatening to topple Jasprit Bumrah from the coveted No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.
Career-Best Performance Against South Africa
Ali’s meteoric rise comes after his stellar showing against South Africa in Lahore. In the Test match, he delivered a 10-wicket haul with figures of 6/112 and 4/79, showcasing his ability to dominate on spin-friendly tracks. This performance not only contributed to Pakistan’s victory but also marked a significant milestone in his career.
Statistical Highlights
- Current ICC Rating: 853 points
- Best Match Figures: 10/191 vs South Africa, Lahore
- Bowling Average in WTC 2025–27: 23.58
These numbers underline Ali’s consistency and skill, establishing him as one of the most formidable spinners in world cricket.
Top 10 ICC Test Bowlers Rankings
1. Jasprit Bumrah - 882
2. Noman Ali - 853
3. Matt Henry - 846
4. Pat Cummins - 838
5. Kagiso Rabada - 837
6. Josh Hazlewood - 815
7. Scott Boland - 784
8. Nathan Lyon - 769
9. Mitchell Starc - 766
10. Gus Atkinson - 766
Climbing the Historical Ladder
Noman Ali’s rise has seen him surpass several Pakistani legends in the ICC rankings, including Wasim Akram and Shaheen Shah Afridi, highlighting his growing influence on the international stage. His current form suggests he is more than capable of challenging the world’s elite bowlers for the top spot.
