Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq breaks silence on 'Chucker' allegations; fires 4 word warning to India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash

Making his T20 World Cup debut on February 10 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Tariq was introduced into the attack by captain Salman Agha during the 12th over.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding his bowling action and the political tensions of the tournament, Tariq remains insulated from external commentary.
  • Historically, India has dominated the T20 World Cup head-to-head record, winning seven out of their eight encounters.
Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq breaks silence on 'Chucker' allegations; fires 4 word warning to India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clashCredits - Twitter

 Pakistan’s newest bowling sensation, Usman Tariq, has officially landed on the world stage with a dominant debut performance against the USA. As the cricketing world pivots toward the monumental India-Pakistan encounter scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the tall mystery spinner has suggested that the psychological burden rests firmly on the Indian camp.

A Dream Debut in Colombo

Making his T20 World Cup debut on February 10 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Tariq was introduced into the attack by captain Salman Agha during the 12th over. His unique, high-release action and deceptive variations immediately stifled the USA batting lineup. By the time he finished with a three-wicket haul, the required run rate had climbed beyond reach, leading Pakistan to a comfortable 32-run victory.

Dismissing the Media Noise

Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding his bowling action and the political tensions of the tournament, Tariq remains insulated from external commentary. Addressing the media, he emphasized a process-driven approach over emotional hype.

“I guess, there will be extra pressure on them. Because, the way they’re discussing these things, I think, if they’re just discussing it in that sense, meaning, they’re just objecting on that, it shows that, maybe, there will be extra pressure on them. But, I don’t know about it. I’m really focusing on my games. I don’t have any idea what’s going around in the media and stuff. It’s a simple thing that I’m just focusing on my cricket and practice,” Tariq stated as quoted by the Indian Express.

Addressing the Historical Record

Historically, India has dominated the T20 World Cup head-to-head record, winning seven out of their eight encounters. Pakistan’s solitary victory in this competition came during the 2021 edition. However, Tariq challenged the modern narrative of Indian dominance by looking at the broader historical context of the rivalry.

“I think the record that we note down, I guess we should note it down from where we started losing. If you look at it from the beginning, then we have a good record from the beginning. So we should count also that. Because those are also the title matches,” the spinner remarked.

Mental Preparation for February 15

For Tariq, the high-octane atmosphere of a Colombo sell-out is no reason to deviate from standard preparations. He views the upcoming clash as a stepping stone toward a larger objective: the World Cup trophy.

“Apart from that, the match that is coming next, it’s like, obviously, all of us are focusing on one thing, that any game comes to us, any game to play, we have to give our best. And in this way, we have to win this World Cup. And just make it memorable for everyone. So it’s just a normal game for me, for the team. Because, when you’re just getting that hype, or that kind of thing on your mind, obviously, it’s better to keep it simple. And just stick to the plans, that’s it,” he concluded.

Tactical Insight: The "Long Pause" Action

Tariq’s rise has not been without controversy. His bowling action, characterized by a significant pause at the crease, has sparked debate among former players. While some Indian critics have questioned the legality of the hesitation, Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin recently defended the spinner, urging observers not to jump to conclusions. With three wickets already in his tally and the backing of his captain, Tariq is set to be Pakistan's primary "X-factor" when they face an Indian batting lineup that has recently struggled against unconventional spin.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

