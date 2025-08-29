Pakistan’s prominent all-rounder Aamir Jamal has openly called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and selectors for clear communication regarding his place in the national team following his exclusion from the Asia Cup squad. Led by captain Agha Salman, Pakistan is set to compete against Oman, India, and the United Arab Emirates in the tournament, a competition Jamal will sadly miss out on.

Jamal, who gained attention for his all-around skills during Pakistan’s tour of Australia particularly his powerful hitting despite a slightly expensive bowling economy in the Test series was overlooked by the selection committee for the Asia Cup, largely due to his mixed performances as a fast bowler in T20 internationals. His frustration deepened after the PCB removed him from their central contract list, a move he responded to publicly via Instagram.

With both the Asia Cup squad and central contract now out of reach, Jamal expressed confusion over the PCB’s absence of communication about his future role. Speaking to a local sports outlet, the fully fit player demanded transparency, making it clear that he is ready and eager to represent Pakistan if the board still sees him as part of their plans.

“So far, I haven’t had any conversation with anyone regarding my role in future plans. I need clarity as well if I am not being considered in any format, let’s be honest about it. If you don’t want me to be part of the team, whatever the reasons are, that’s fine. I have been out only due to injury, but I have fully recovered and proven my fitness I am 100% fit. I have been bowling with full rhythm and maintaining my workload perfectly,” Jamal told Geo Super.

Aamir Jamal has represented Pakistan in a total of 17 matches including eight Tests, three ODIs, and six T20Is claiming 26 wickets across formats. His last international appearance came in the Test match against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Asia Cup 2025 full schedule

League stage:

September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 10: India vs UAE – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 12: Pakistan vs Oman – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 14: India vs Pakistan – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 15: UAE vs Oman – 5.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 17: Pakistan vs UAE – 7.30 p.m. – Dubai

September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 19: India vs Oman – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

Super fours:

September 20: B1 vs B2 – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 21: A1 vs A2 – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 23: A2 vs B1 – 7.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 24: A1 vs B2 – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 25: A2 vs B2 – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

September 26: A1 vs B1 – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

Final: September 28. – 7.30 p.m.- Dubai

( Timings in IST)