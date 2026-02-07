Pakistan survive Netherlands scare to win by 3 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 opener

Pakistan avoided an early tournament shock but not without drama, edging past the Netherlands by three wickets in their opening Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Chasing 148, Pakistan appeared in control for much of the innings before a sudden middle-order collapse nearly handed the Dutch one of their most memorable wins. Faheem Ashraf’s fearless unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls ultimately dragged Pakistan over the line with three deliveries remaining.

While the victory gives Pakistan valuable early momentum, the manner of the chase will concern the team management. In global tournaments, narrow escapes often expose flaws that stronger opponents quickly exploit.

Farhan Sets the Platform, Pakistan Lose Their Way

Pakistan’s chase began with clarity and aggression. Sahibzada Farhan looked fluent from the outset, punishing anything short and driving elegantly through the off side. His 47 off 31 balls ensured Pakistan dominated the powerplay and stayed ahead of the required rate.

Saim Ayub complemented him perfectly with a brisk 24 off 13, using his attacking instincts to disrupt the Dutch bowling plans. When Pakistan raced to 61 inside six overs and later moved to 98/2, the contest seemed all but settled.

What followed, however, was a reminder of Pakistan’s long-standing vulnerability under pressure. The innings unraveled quickly once Farhan departed. Babar Azam struggled to accelerate during his 15 off 18 balls, and a sequence of soft dismissals triggered panic rather than consolidation. From 98/2, Pakistan slid to 114/7, turning a routine chase into a tense finish.

The Netherlands sensed history. Their fielders grew sharper, the bowlers tightened their lines, and every dot ball amplified the pressure inside the stadium.

Faheem Ashraf Delivers When It Matters Most

Just when the match threatened to slip away, Faheem Ashraf produced one of the most impactful cameos of the early tournament. Walking in with Pakistan wobbling, he immediately shifted the momentum with clean, high-percentage hitting.

Two towering sixes broke the Dutch resistance before another boundary effectively sealed the chase. His unbeaten 29 came at a staggering strike rate above 260, reflecting both clarity of thought and composure under pressure.

For Pakistan, the knock could have broader implications. The side has long searched for a dependable finisher in T20 cricket, and Ashraf’s ability to clear the ropes without needing sighters offers a tactical dimension they have occasionally lacked.

Shaheen Afridi calmly supported him at the other end as Pakistan finished on 148/7 in 19.3 overs.

Netherlands Show Tactical Discipline

Earlier, the Netherlands demonstrated why associate teams can no longer be underestimated on the world stage. After being sent in, they constructed their innings through partnerships rather than reckless aggression.

Scott Edwards played the anchor role with a measured 37 off 29 balls, while Bas de Leede’s 30 ensured the innings never stagnated during the middle overs. The Dutch appeared poised for a total around 160 when they reached 127/4 in the 16th over.

Pakistan’s bowlers, however, executed a strong late squeeze.

Salman Mirza emerged as the standout performer with figures of 3/24, repeatedly striking just as partnerships began to build. Abrar Ahmed’s control through the middle overs brought two crucial wickets, and Mohammad Nawaz removed both de Leede and Michael Levitt to prevent a final surge.

The Netherlands were eventually bowled out for 147 in 19.5 overs, a total that looked slightly under par but proved far more competitive than expected.

Warning Signs for Pakistan Despite Victory

Pakistan will welcome the points, yet this was far from a complete performance. The middle-order instability remains the most obvious concern. Successful tournament sides typically chase targets with minimal drama, conserving both energy and confidence for tougher encounters.

Strike rotation also became an issue once the ball softened. Instead of nudging singles and rebuilding, Pakistan allowed pressure to accumulate, forcing batters into low-percentage strokes.

On the positive side, the bowling unit showed adaptability, and the emergence of a potential finisher could reshape their lower-order strategy.

History suggests that teams surviving early scares often regroup quickly. Many championship campaigns begin with imperfect wins that sharpen focus inside the dressing room.

Netherlands Reinforce Their Growing Reputation

For the Netherlands, the defeat will hurt, but the performance strengthens their reputation as giant-killers capable of unsettling elite teams. Their bowlers executed plans with precision, particularly Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren, who struck at critical moments to drag Pakistan into unfamiliar territory.

More importantly, the Dutch played with tactical maturity rather than emotional urgency, a sign of a side increasingly comfortable on cricket’s biggest stage.

If they sustain this level, few teams in Group A will consider them easy opposition.