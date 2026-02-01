Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 boycott drama: When will Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB confirm its decision?

The Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 boycott drama surrounding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has gripped the cricketing world in recent weeks. The "boycott drama" has reached a fever pitch as the February 7 start date for the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches.

The drama started after ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play group-stage matches in India citing security concerns. Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland, prompting accusations of bias and "double standards" from Pakistan.

Pakistan, the only board to side with Bangladesh during the dispute, has since toyed with a "principled boycott" in solidarity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly expressed solidarity with Bangladesh, calling the ICC's move "unfair." Naqvi also mentioned that Pakistan's participation at T20 World Cup 2026 remains contingent on a green light from their government.



ALSO READ: South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 SWOT analysis: Aiden Markram-led Proteas aim to overcome 2024 heartbreak, set sights on maiden title

Deadline Day: PCB Expected To Confirm T20 World Cup Stance Soon

According to ARY News, the Pakistan media channel, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to make a final decision regarding Pakistan's participation at T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, February 2, after high-level consultations.

Notably, Pakistan are currently scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, and have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, as well as the USA and Namibia.

Earlier this week, the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the geopolitical and financial implications of a withdrawal.

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister ... Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision [on participation] will be taken either on Friday (January 30) or next Monday (February 2), " Naqvi had said in a post on X (previously Twitter) after the meeting.

While a decision was initially teased for Friday, January 30, the board entered a "radio silence" period over the weekend, abruptly cancelling a scheduled jersey launch at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium during the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan on Saturday.

Signs Point To Participation

Despite the high-stakes rhetoric, several signs suggest Pakistan will ultimately take the field:

Travel Arrangements: Reports indicate the squad is already booked on a flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka, departing early Monday morning.

Neutral Venues: Under a pre-existing tripartite agreement, all of Pakistan’s matches - including the blockbuster clash against India on February 15 - are scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka (Colombo and Pallekele), meaning the team does not have to enter India.

Financial Sanctions: Industry experts warn that a boycott could trigger a $38 million lawsuit from broadcasters and severe ICC sanctions, including a potential ban from the Asia Cup and the withholding of ICC funds.

The "Black Armband" Compromise?

Earlier, few reports also suggested that instead of a full boycott, the PCB may opt for a symbolic protest. Rumors have circulated that Pakistan could play their matches wearing black armbands to signal their dissatisfaction with the ICC’s handling of the Bangladesh situation.