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Pakistan T20 WC exit explodes into dressing room war over player’s husband in team hotel

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is experiencing a highly turbulent period during their T20 World Cup campaign in England. Their difficulties on the pitch are now being overshadowed by accounts of intense internal friction and a negative environment within the camp.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Pakistan T20 WC exit explodes into dressing room war over player’s husband in team hotel
Image Credit: Credits - AISource: Bureau

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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