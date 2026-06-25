/Pakistan T20 WC exit explodes into dressing room war over player’s husband in team hotel

An intense internal conflict has surfaced following the exit of the Pakistan national team from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Reports indicate that team captain Fatima Sana expressed strong objections regarding the presence of teammate Aliya Riaz’s husband inside the official squad hotel.
The Pakistan women’s cricket team is experiencing a highly turbulent period during their T20 World Cup campaign in England. Their difficulties on the pitch are now being overshadowed by accounts of intense internal friction and a negative environment within the camp. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen to remain silent on these developments, multiple mainstream media outlets and social media reports have brought attention to deep-seated issues within the squad.
The team suffered their latest competitive blow on Tuesday evening in Leeds. They endured their fourth consecutive defeat of the World Cup at the hands of a dominant Australian lineup, a result that officially sealed their elimination from the tournament.
Deeper Camp Turmoil and Management Friction
This loss against Australia continues a broader, highly concerning downward trend for the squad. Pakistan has been unable to secure a single victory since arriving in Ireland before the start of this major showcase. Their difficulties began early when they went entirely winless during a warm-up triangular series featuring Ireland and the West Indies. This disappointing sequence mirrors their poor showing from the previous year’s ICC 50 over World Cup in Sri Lanka, where the roster finished at the absolute bottom of the tournament standings.
According to camp insiders, the friction within the team is being driven by a significant power struggle at the administrative level. A major dispute reportedly broke out between team captain Fatima Sana and Wahab Riaz, the team mentor who is additionally serving as the unofficial head coach. The two individuals clashed intensely over player selection choices, creating a problematic division right before crucial fixtures.
Confrontation Involving Aliya Riaz’s Husband
The internal friction reached a critical tipping point just before Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh because of an off-field logistical disagreement. Captain Fatima Sana stood firm in objecting to the husband of veteran cricketer Aliya Riaz staying in the official team hotel room alongside the player. This specific dispute regarding squad protocols and personal boundaries added further fuel to an already volatile dressing room environment, leaving the World Cup campaign in a state of total disarray.
According to a report published by news agency and qouted by the Sportstak, the situation grew more intense when captain Fatima Sana intervened directly, demanding that Ali Younis vacate the squad hotel room. The awkwardness intensified the very next day when, instead of participating in a scheduled official team training session right before their vital match against Bangladesh, Aliya Riaz and her husband chose to go out for sightseeing instead.
This fallout has brought wider fractures within the camp to light. Reports point to the existence of distinct player factions and highly strained relationships separating veteran squad members from the coaching staff. For their part, the coaches have voiced immense frustration regarding the team's on field execution, complaining that their pre match strategies and tactical designs are being completely ignored by the players during live matches.
Following their four straight losses, Pakistan will play their final league fixture of the ongoing competition against the Netherlands on June 27.
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