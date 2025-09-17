Pakistan To Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE? Check Latest Updates

Finally after immense drama and theatrics by Pakistan cricket team, The UAE match looks happening as scheduled by one hour delay. Mohsin Naqvi tweeted: "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium". According to a recent PTI report, the Pakistan cricket team is now heading towards the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE. This development comes after hours of uncertainty surrounding the team’s participation in the fixture. The Salman Agha-led side’s arrival at the stadium suggests that the match may still go ahead, but final confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a one-hour delay in the match’s start time. Fans and officials are now waiting anxiously for the outcome of ongoing discussions regarding the match and Pakistan’s continued involvement in the tournament.

The Pakistan cricket team bus has departed from the hotel and is on its way to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, the official broadcaster in India has confirmed that the match against the UAE is scheduled to begin at 9 PM IST, following earlier delays and uncertainty.

On the other hand, the UAE team has already reached the stadium, prepared to take the field as planned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Instructed To Rest

Earlier Pakistan players had been instructed to return to their rooms and rest, as tensions continue to rise ahead of their scheduled Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE. According to reports, former PCB chairpersons Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi are currently at the PCB headquarters, engaged in a high-level meeting with current chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources indicate that while there's a slim possibility perhaps just 1% of resolving the standoff, one thing is certain: match referee Andy Pycroft will not be removed. The ICC is reportedly firm in its stance and has no intention of entertaining the PCB’s demand for his dismissal.

Reason

India’s decision to refuse a handshake with Pakistan after their Asia Cup match has stirred controversy, leaving PCB officials and players like Salman Agha disappointed and highlighting growing off-field tensions affecting the tournament. With two consecutive wins, India has secured its place in the Asia Cup Super 4s, showcasing strong form and intensifying the battle between Pakistan and the UAE for the remaining qualification spot.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) appears to be disregarding PCB’s demands concerning match referee Andy Pycroft, emphasizing that following protocol takes priority over political disputes in the tournament’s governance.

This is a do or die match as whoever wins this game will progress to Super 4 stage. The winner will face India on Sepetmber 21st.