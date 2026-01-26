The suspense surrounding Pakistan's participation in the upcoming 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been extended by another week. Following a high-stakes meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that a final verdict on the team's participation at the ICC event will be taken in the coming days.

Two days after saying that Pakistan's participation in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup would be left up to the government, Naqvi met with Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss the matter.



Agenda Of Meeting Between Mohsin Naqvi And Shehbaz Sharif

The meeting in Islamabad was focused on Pakistan's response to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) after the recent decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament. Notably, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India due to security concerns.

Taking to social media after the meeting, Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, stated:

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister ... Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision [on participation] will be taken either on Friday (January 30) or next Monday (February 2).

Should Pakistan delay the decision until next week, as Naqvi said, they would be leaving it exceedingly late. Pakistan's first game at the tournament is the T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7, just four days out from the PCB's potential decision day.

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan to boycott match vs India?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the complete boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 is not the only option the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering.

There has been talk about the possibility of specifically refusing to play their game against India on February 15 in Colombo as a more targeted protest.

Pakistan's support to Bangladesh

Notably, Pakistan over the past week has openly backed Bangladesh in their dispute with the ICC demanding a venue outside of India to play their T20 World Cup matches. At last week’s ICC meeting, the PCB was reportedly the only board to support the BCB’s position.

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi criticised the ICC for "double standards" and "injustice" toward Bangladesh.

"Our stance [on World Cup participation] will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC," Naqvi said.

"I think Bangladesh has been hard done by. You can't have double standards. You can't say for one country [India] they can do whatever they want and for the others to have to do the complete opposite. That's why we've taken this stand, and made clear Bangladesh have had an injustice done to them. They should play in the World Cup, they are a major stakeholder in cricket," he added.

Why was Bangladesh removed from the T20 World Cup 2026?

The crisis began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The BCB requested that Bangladesh's games (originally scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai) be relocated to Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected this after independent security assessments found no credible threat.

The ICC gave Bangladesh a final 24-hour deadline to confirm participation under the existing schedule. When no confirmation came, and after the BCB did not comply with the board's decision, the ICC proceeded with the replacement and invited Scotland to take their place in Group C.