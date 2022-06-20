Pakistan to host England for T20I series in September this year: Reports

The England men's cricket team looks all set to tour Pakistan in the second week of September to play seven T20I matches, according to a media report in Pakistan.

According to a report by television channel Samaa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in the process of giving the final touches to the tour.

"The seven-match T20I series will be played from September 15 to October 02. Matches are expected to be played in three venues -- Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore," the report claimed citing sources.

Last week, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja, after meeting British Commissioner Christian Turner, said that dates for the tour will be announced soon.

Initially, England were scheduled to play five T20Is but former ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison approved the addition of two more T20Is to make up for pulling out of a tour of Pakistan last year, the report claimed.

The two cricket boards have also established a working committee to make the series successful, the report said.