Pakistan To Host South Africa For WTC 2025-27, White-Ball Series; Check Full Schedule, Venues

Pakistan will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a two-match home series against defending champions South Africa, beginning on October 12.

It will be South Africa's first Test series in Pakistan since 2021, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts led by Babar Azam. The series in 2021 was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first match of the upcoming series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, which is set to host its first Test match in over three years - and the first since it was rebuilt ahead of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. On the other hand, Rawalpindi will host the second Test.

After two Tests, South Africa and Pakistan will play six white-ball games -- three T20Is and three ODIs.

ODI Cricket Returns To Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad After 17 years

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which is set to host its first 50-over international in 17 years, with the last one being against Bangladesh in April 2008.

"We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign," said PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed.

"The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country," he added.



Pakistan Vs South Africa Schedule:

October 12-16 - First Test, Lahore

October 20-24 - Second Test, Rawalpindi

October 28 - First T20I, Rawalpindi

October 31 - Second T20I, Lahore

November 1 -Third T20I, Lahore

November 4 - First ODI, Faisalabad

November 6 - Second ODI, Faisalabad

November 8 - Third ODI, Faisalabad