Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956473https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pakistan-to-host-south-africa-for-wtc-2025-27-white-ball-series-check-full-schedule-venues-2956473.html
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN

Pakistan To Host South Africa For WTC 2025-27, White-Ball Series; Check Full Schedule, Venues

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in an all-format tour, starting on October 12. It will also be the first series of the next two-year Test cycle for both teams.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan To Host South Africa For WTC 2025-27, White-Ball Series; Check Full Schedule, Venues Pic credit: ICC

Pakistan will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a two-match home series against defending champions South Africa, beginning on October 12.

It will be South Africa's first Test series in Pakistan since 2021, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts led by Babar Azam. The series in 2021 was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first match of the upcoming series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, which is set to host its first Test match in over three years - and the first since it was rebuilt ahead of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. On the other hand, Rawalpindi will host the second Test.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After two Tests, South Africa and Pakistan will play six white-ball games -- three T20Is and three ODIs.  

ODI Cricket Returns To Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad After 17 years

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which is set to host its first 50-over international in 17 years, with the last one being against Bangladesh in April 2008. 

"We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign," said PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed. 

"The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country," he added. 

ALSO READ: Pakistan Announce Squad For Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana Named Captain, Uncapped Eyman Included; Check Complete Team

 

Pakistan Vs South Africa Schedule:  

October 12-16 - First Test, Lahore

October 20-24 - Second Test, Rawalpindi

October 28 - First T20I, Rawalpindi

October 31 - Second T20I, Lahore

November 1 -Third T20I, Lahore

November 4 - First ODI, Faisalabad

November 6 - Second ODI, Faisalabad

November 8 - Third ODI, Faisalabad 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK