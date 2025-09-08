Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka For Three ODIs Before Tri-Series; Check Dates, Venues And More

Ahead of their T20I tri-series, which also includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will also lock horns in the ODI format. Pakistan will be hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, starting November 11.

A bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka adds to what is an already packed home season for the Pakistan men's side. Notably, South Africa are also set to travel to Pakistan for an all-format tour starting October.

All three-matches of the ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which also played host to matches at this year’s ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.



Notably, the ODI series will be Sri Lanka’s first in Pakistan since 2019, which is when the hosts emerged victorious in a three-match series by 2-0. Their last meeting in the format was back during the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup when Pakistan clinched a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Shift Focus On Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan, who recently clinched a tri-series win over Afghanistan and the UAE, will next feature in the eight-team Asia Cup in the UAE set to begin on September 9. Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are placed in Group A along with Oman, India and the UAE. They will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 12 in Dubai.

The Asia Cup 2025 followed by the white ball matches during their home season provides them with an opportunity to iron out their side ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Schedule

November 11 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

November 13 - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

November 15 - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi