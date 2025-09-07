Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956868https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pakistan-to-host-tri-series-with-sri-lanka-afghanistan-ahead-of-t20-world-cup-2026-check-dates-venus-and-more-2956868.html
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN

Pakistan To Host Tri-Series With Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026; Check Dates, Venus And More

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in a T20I tri-series between November 17-29 in two venues. It will serve as a stepping point for the three sides ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan To Host Tri-Series With Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026; Check Dates, Venus And MorePic credit: ICC

Pakistan is all set to host their first-ever T20I tri-series, against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at home. The triangular series will run between 17-29 November and will serve as a stepping point for the three sides ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The first game of the tri-series will begin on 17 November with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. While Afghanistan have featured in five ODIs in the country, this will be their first-ever T20I in Pakistan.

On 19 November, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the remaining fixtures of the series including the finals will be played in Lahore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This follows Pakistan's recent announcement that they will host South Africa across the three formats in October-November.

ALSO READ: Pakistan To Host South Africa For WTC 2025-27, White-Ball Series; Check Full Schedule, Venues 

 

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed was excited at the upcoming tri-series.

"We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues," said Syed.

Full Schedule For Tri-Series Featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

November 17 - Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 19  - Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 22  - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 23 - Pakistan v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 25 - Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 27 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 29 - Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK