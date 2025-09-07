Pakistan To Host Tri-Series With Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026; Check Dates, Venus And More

Pakistan is all set to host their first-ever T20I tri-series, against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at home. The triangular series will run between 17-29 November and will serve as a stepping point for the three sides ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The first game of the tri-series will begin on 17 November with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. While Afghanistan have featured in five ODIs in the country, this will be their first-ever T20I in Pakistan.

On 19 November, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the remaining fixtures of the series including the finals will be played in Lahore.

This follows Pakistan's recent announcement that they will host South Africa across the three formats in October-November.



PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed was excited at the upcoming tri-series.

"We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues," said Syed.

Full Schedule For Tri-Series Featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

November 17 - Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 19 - Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 22 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 23 - Pakistan v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 25 - Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 27 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 29 - Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore