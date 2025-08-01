Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940001https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pakistan-to-prepare-for-asia-cup-2025-with-t20i-tri-series-in-uae-check-teams-format-schedule-more-2940001.html
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN

Pakistan To Prepare For Asia Cup 2025 With T20I Tri-Series In UAE; Check Teams, Format, Schedule & More

In order to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan are set to play a T20I tri-series from August 29 to September 7 in the UAE.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan To Prepare For Asia Cup 2025 With T20I Tri-Series In UAE; Check Teams, Format, Schedule & More Pic credit: ICC

Pakistan will face Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a seven-match T20I tri-series ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The Series will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board and will take place at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7. 

The T20I tri-series will provide the ideal preparation opportunity to the three teams ahead of the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 which will be played in the UAE from September 9. All three teams in the upcoming T20I tri-series will face each other twice, with the top two sides then advancing to the final scheduled for 7 September.

The opening fixture of the T20I tri-series will see Pakistan square up against last year’s T20 World Cup semi-finalists, Afghanistan on Friday, August 29. UAE will then play Pakistan on Saturday, August 30, followed by Afghanistan’s clash against UAE on Monday, September 1 and their second group-stage match against Pakistan on Tuesday, September 2.  

Notably, Pakistan are currently in the middle of a three-match T20I series against West Indies, having lost 2-1 against Bangladesh in their last  assignment. On the other hand, Afghanistan last featured in the shortest format back in December, when they defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 in a three-match series.

Meanwhile, UAE arrive into the tournament on the back of a memorable T20I series win against Bangladesh in May.

T20I Tri-Series Schedule
(All matches to be played in Sharjah)

Friday, August 29 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan 

Saturday, August 30 - UAE vs Pakistan 

Monday, September 1 - Afghanistan vs UAE 

Tuesday, September 2 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan 

Thursday, September 4 - Pakistan vs UAE 

Friday,  September 5 - Afghanistan vs UAE 

Sunday, September 7 - Final 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK