Pakistan To Prepare For Asia Cup 2025 With T20I Tri-Series In UAE; Check Teams, Format, Schedule & More

Pakistan will face Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a seven-match T20I tri-series ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The Series will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board and will take place at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7.

The T20I tri-series will provide the ideal preparation opportunity to the three teams ahead of the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 which will be played in the UAE from September 9. All three teams in the upcoming T20I tri-series will face each other twice, with the top two sides then advancing to the final scheduled for 7 September.

The opening fixture of the T20I tri-series will see Pakistan square up against last year’s T20 World Cup semi-finalists, Afghanistan on Friday, August 29. UAE will then play Pakistan on Saturday, August 30, followed by Afghanistan’s clash against UAE on Monday, September 1 and their second group-stage match against Pakistan on Tuesday, September 2.

We are thrilled to announce the T20I Tri-Series at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium – Action begins, 7:00pm Friday, 29 August!

UAE will host two iconic cricket nations Pakistan and Afghanistan in the seven-match tournament – Schedule below

More details:… pic.twitter.com/8cMmfICIGi — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 1, 2025

Notably, Pakistan are currently in the middle of a three-match T20I series against West Indies, having lost 2-1 against Bangladesh in their last assignment. On the other hand, Afghanistan last featured in the shortest format back in December, when they defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 in a three-match series.

Meanwhile, UAE arrive into the tournament on the back of a memorable T20I series win against Bangladesh in May.

T20I Tri-Series Schedule

(All matches to be played in Sharjah)

Friday, August 29 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Saturday, August 30 - UAE vs Pakistan

Monday, September 1 - Afghanistan vs UAE

Tuesday, September 2 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Thursday, September 4 - Pakistan vs UAE

Friday, September 5 - Afghanistan vs UAE

Sunday, September 7 - Final