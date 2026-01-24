Pakistan to pull out of T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh ouster? PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence: 'If the government of Pak...'

Pakistan's participation at the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has been thrown into uncertainty after the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) removed Bangladesh from the tournament on Saturday, January 24 following their refusal to travel to India.

Speaking shortly after the ICC officially removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, addressed the media in Lahore on January 24, 2026, to clarify Pakistan's position for the upcoming decision.

Notably, Pakistan over the past week has openly backed Bangladesh in their dispute with the ICC demanding a venue outside of India to play their T20 World Cup matches. At last week’s ICC meeting, the PCB was reportedly the only board to support the BCB’s position.



ALSO READ: Bangladesh removed from T20 World Cup 2026 after refusing to travel to India; Scotland takes their spot; Check updated schedule

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Will Pakistan Pull Out? PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi Breaks silence

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi broke his silence on Bangladesh's ouster from the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. He strongly criticised the ICC for "double standards" and "injustice" toward Bangladesh.

The 47-year-old Naqvi also stated that the decision regarding Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup will be made by the government, not the PCB alone.

"Our stance [on World Cup participation] will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC," Naqvi said.

"I think Bangladesh has been hard done by. You can't have double standards. You can't say for one country [India] they can do whatever they want and for the others to have to do the complete opposite. That's why we've taken this stand, and made clear Bangladesh have had an injustice done to them. They should play in the World Cup, they are a major stakeholder in cricket," he added.

Notably, Naqvi's remarks to the media on Saturday marked the first time a PCB official directly addressed the issue, repeatedly stressing that the decision was no longer in the board’s hands.

"If the government of Pakistan says we mustn't play, then maybe the ICC will bring in a 22nd team (after Scotland). It's up to the government," he added.

Pakistan, set to play all their matches in Sri Lanka following an agreement between the BCCI and the ICC ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy - are scheduled to play the opening game of the tournament, against Netherlands on February 7.

Why was Bangladesh removed from the T20 World Cup 2026?

The crisis began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The BCB requested that Bangladesh's games (originally scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai) be relocated to Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected this after independent security assessments found no credible threat.

The ICC gave Bangladesh a final 24-hour deadline to confirm participation under the existing schedule. When no confirmation came, and after the BCB did not comply with the board's decision, the ICC proceeded with the replacement and invited Scotland to take their place in Group C.