Cricket
PAKISTAN WOMEN’S CRICKET TEAM

Pakistan To Skip ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony In India

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team will not attend the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opening ceremony scheduled in Guwahati on September 30. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Pakistan To Skip ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony In India

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team will not attend the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opening ceremony scheduled in Guwahati on September 30, according to Geo Super. The grand event, set to precede the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka, will feature a performance by acclaimed Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Team Will Play Matches in Colombo

Sources revealed that neither Captain Fatima Sana nor any other representative from Pakistan will travel to India. Due to ongoing political tensions, Pakistan’s Women’s World Cup matches will be played entirely at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, including potential semi-finals on October 29 and the final on November 2. Pakistan will open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2 and face India on October 5.

Also Read: SA20 Auction 2025: Why No Indian Players On List? Commissioner Graeme Smith Explains

 

Squad Secured Spot with Unbeaten Qualifiers

The Pakistan squad earned their place in the tournament by remaining unbeaten in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers, winning all five matches on home soil.

Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad

Players: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Syeda Aroob Shah.
Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Pakistan’s absence from the opening ceremony highlights the ongoing political sensitivities between the neighboring nations, but fans can still look forward to exciting matches in Colombo during the tournament. 

