Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for 3 T20Is, 2 Tests immediately after T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after five years to play the hosts in three T20Is and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The national side's tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on November 19. The second and third T20Is will be played on November 20 and 22," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"The date of the national team's departure will be announced in due course," it added.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30.

This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

The two teams will then return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from December 4.

Pakistan is ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with one win in two matches, while Bangladesh is yet to kick off the campaign.