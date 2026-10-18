Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Pakistan to wear pink kits for England ODI to promote breast cancer awareness

Pakistan to wear pink kits for England ODI to promote breast cancer awareness

The Pakistan Cricket Board will use the October 25 ODI against England in Lahore to promote breast cancer awareness, with Pakistan players set to wear specially designed pink kits. The campaign will feature pink-themed stadium decorations, awareness messages and digital initiatives to highlight the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Pakistan to wear pink kits for England ODI to promote breast cancer awareness
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan to wear pink kits for England ODI to promote breast cancer awareness
2
3
4
5