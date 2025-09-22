Pakistan TV Debate Crosses All Limits with Shocking “Fire to Stop Match” Remark, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Asia Cup 2025 witnessed yet another sensational clash between India and Pakistan, where Team India delivered a masterclass, securing a 6-wicket victory over their arch-rivals. This win marks India’s fourth consecutive triumph in the tournament and their second dominant victory against Pakistan, further solidifying their top spot in the Super 4 points table.

Shameless Pakistanis on live TV

Losing the match so badly that they openly talk about sending boys to fire bullets and stop the game.



This is the real mentality of Pakistan — terror even in cricket!

RT and show the world Pakistan’s reality.#INDvPAK #indvspak2025 #asiacup pic.twitter.com/SokEYXUW2P September 21, 2025

However, the match was not just about cricketing brilliance. A controversial incident during a live TV debate in Pakistan has now gone viral, drawing global attention and outrage.

India vs Pakistan: Super 4 Showdown

The Super 4 clash at Dubai was intense from the first ball. Pakistan, recovering from a 7-wicket defeat against India in the group stages, tried everything to regain pride. Setting a target of 172 runs, Pakistan looked competitive on paper, but Team India’s batting lineup, led by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, chased it down in just 18.5 overs, losing only 4 wickets.

Pakistan’s frustrations were evident on the field. Fakhar Zaman, after getting out, displayed visible anger and stormed off the pitch, while Sahibzada Farhan courted controversy with a provocative gun celebration, which drew immediate criticism from fans. During the chase, Pakistani bowlers attempted sledging tactics, targeting Sharma and Gill, but Team India remained unfazed.

Viral Live TV Controversy in Pakistan

The on-field drama spilled over to Pakistani media. A video clip from a live TV debate has gone viral on social media, showing former Pakistani cricketers Umar Akmal and Basit Ali seated alongside anchors. In a shocking moment, a guest on the show suggested:

"Firing kar do, match hi rok do, kyunki confirm hai hum haarenge"

(“Just open fire and stop the match, because it’s confirmed we will lose.”)

The comment came when the guest was asked whether Pakistan was winning the match, sparking widespread condemnation.

Fan Backlash: Social Media Explodes

The video ignited a firestorm online. Fans slammed the remark, calling it irresponsible and shocking. One user wrote, “The team is losing so badly that they are openly suggesting gunfire to stop a cricket match. This shows Pakistan’s true mentality, even in sports!” Another labeled the statement as ignorant and reckless, demanding accountability.

This controversy highlights the heightened emotions surrounding the India-Pakistan rivalry, where cricket often transcends the boundary lines, becoming a matter of national pride.

Team India’s Stellar Performance

Back on the field, India’s dominance was undeniable. Abhishek Sharma impressed with his aggressive stroke play, emerging as a standout performer, while Shubman Gill provided stability at the top. The chase was executed with precision, reflecting India’s depth, strategy, and composure under pressure.

This win not only boosts India’s confidence but also sends a clear message: India is the team to beat in Asia Cup 2025, leaving Pakistan to rethink strategies ahead of their do-or-die match against Sri Lanka on September 23. The loser of that match will be eliminated from the tournament.