Pakistan urged to drop Babar Azam for T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India; Here's why

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali hailed India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav as Indian players Pakistan should be most worried about ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday.

Moeen Ali also suggested that Pakistan replace Babar Azam with Fakhar Zaman in the high-stakes clash.



Speaking on the Mr Cricket UAE podcast, Moeen Ali named Suryakumar as the batter Pakistan should be most wary of. Moeen said that the Indian captain can turn the tide of the match very quickly. Moeen named Bumrah and also Kuldeep Yadav as bowlers that Pakistan should be most worried about.

"If you look at India, Suryakumar Yadav is the batter Pakistan should be most worried about. He can change the game very quickly. And from a bowling point of view, it has to be Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, he's a match-winner in any conditions," Moeen Ali said on Mr Cricket UAE podcast.



Speaking about Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, where the India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place, Moeen Ali said that the pitch at the venue usually offers turn for spinners, but he expects a good pitch for the India vs Pakistan match that will allow both teams to play their natural game.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Generally, the Premadasa offers turn. It's the kind of surface where spinners can get help, but I feel a good wicket will be prepared for this match so that both teams can play their natural game and it becomes a proper contest," Moeen Ali said.



Moeen Ali suggested Pakistan include Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, and Khawaja Nafay in their playing 11, even recommending Fakhar replace Babar Azam and Khawaja take over wicketkeeping, to strengthen the team against India.

"I actually feel Pakistan should go with a combination where Fakhar Zaman plays. It's a bold call, but I believe he can make a big difference. I'd also like to see Shaheen Afridi and Khawaja Nafay in the side, and possibly make a change in the wicketkeeping role to strengthen the balance of the team. In fact, I think Babar Azam should be replaced by Fakhar Zaman for this match to give Pakistan the best chance to counter India's strengths and Khawaja should also replace Usman Khan as wicket keeper," he said.



On Pakistan's bowling threats, Moeen Ali said, "From Pakistan's side, I think Abrar Ahmed is someone India should really be aware of. He has that ability to trouble batters. I'd also mention Usman Tariq because he's very deceptive, and India hasn't faced him much, which makes him dangerous."

Moeen Ali believes Kuldeep Yadav should play for India, calling him the biggest bowling threat Pakistan will face.



"For India, I'd definitely want Kuldeep Yadav to play. He'll be the bigger threat than any other Indian bowler for Pakistan," he said.

Moeen Ali predicted that, although India usually has the upper hand, Pakistan has a real chance to win this time.



"Normally I must say India could win all time against pakistan honestly, like I say for the first time pakistan will win"

Moeen Ali picked India, South Africa, England, and Pakistan as his semifinalists and expects a potential India vs Pakistan final.

"My four semifinalists are India, South Africa, England, and Pakistan. I also feel the final could be India vs Pakistan, and I'll give my final winner prediction when that match happens."