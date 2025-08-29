Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs AFG T20I Tri-Series 2025 Online

Sharjah is set to host a thrilling opener of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 as Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan in the first match of the tournament. Fans across India are gearing up to catch all the live action, stats, and updates, as both sides aim to fine-tune their squads ahead of next month’s Asia Cup.

When and Where Will PAK vs AFG 1st Match Take Place?

The first T20I of the tri-series will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Scheduled for August 29, 2025, the match will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier at 8:00 PM IST.

Sharjah’s pitch has historically favored spinners while providing decent bounce for pacers, making it an intriguing battleground for Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan-led side and Salman Agha’s Pakistan squad.

How Can Fans Watch PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Online?

While there will be no live television broadcast in India, cricket enthusiasts can stream the match live via the FanCode app and website. The platform will provide ball-by-ball updates, expert commentary, and live scores, ensuring fans do not miss a single moment of the high-octane clash.

For those following the tri-series more broadly, all seven matches featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE will also be available on FanCode, starting with today’s opener and continuing until September 7, 2025.

What Are the Key Team Squads and Standout Players?

Pakistan Squad Highlights

Pakistan has opted for a balanced mix of experience and youth:

Salman Agha (c), Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf will lead the bowling charge.

Batting responsibilities lie with Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Haris (wk).

Notably, Pakistan will be without stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, giving young players a chance to shine.

Afghanistan Squad Highlights

Afghanistan brings a formidable squad to Sharjah:

Rashid Khan (c) leads a spin-heavy attack including Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The batting line-up features Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Youngster Abdollah Ahmadzai is likely to make a mark in place of Naveen-ul-Haq, while AM Ghazanfar could debut in UAE T20Is.

How Has the PAK vs AFG Rivalry Shaped Up in T20Is?

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced off seven times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning four and Afghanistan three. Interestingly, Afghanistan has dominated Sharjah in recent encounters, claiming two consecutive wins at this venue, making them the slight favorites for today’s contest.

For Pakistan, this match serves as a critical opportunity to bounce back after a mixed limited-overs season and build momentum ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan, on the other hand, is looking to maintain its rising trajectory under Rashid Khan’s leadership.

Why Is the UAE Tri-Series Important Ahead of Asia Cup 2025?

The UAE tri-series acts as the perfect dress rehearsal for all three teams. For Pakistan and Afghanistan, it’s a chance to:

Experiment with combinations and identify the best XI.

Adapt to UAE conditions, which will differ slightly from Dubai and Abu Dhabi where the Asia Cup matches will be held.

Provide exposure to emerging talent like Abdollah Ahmadzai and AM Ghazanfar.

For the hosts, UAE, the series offers invaluable experience against top-tier teams before their challenging Asia Cup opener against India.