Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Salman Agha Half-Century, Haris Rauf’s 4-Wicket Haul Seal Sharjah Triumph

Pakistan kicked off their tri-nation T20I campaign in style, securing a commanding 39-run victory over Afghanistan in Sharjah. A composed half-century from captain Salman Agha and a fiery four-wicket haul from Haris Rauf, including a game-changing double-wicket maiden, highlighted Pakistan’s dominance in the tournament opener. The win not only gave Pakistan early momentum but also served as crucial preparation ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Salman Agha’s Captain’s Knock Anchors Pakistan’s Innings

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan knew a solid start was vital on a Sharjah surface that had something for both batters and bowlers. Sahibzada Farhan set the tone with a blistering 21 off just 10 deliveries, smashing Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai to give Pakistan quick runs in the powerplay. Although Afghanistan’s spinners managed to slow the scoring in the middle overs, the platform was set.

That’s when Salman Agha stepped up with a captain’s knock. Walking in at a tricky phase, Salman not only absorbed the pressure but also counter-attacked at the right moments. His fearless approach against Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s talisman and arguably the best T20 bowler in the world, shifted the momentum. Salman dispatched Rashid for two massive sixes in a 17-run over, signaling Pakistan’s intent to attack.

Salman’s unbeaten 53 off 36 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and as many sixes, ensured Pakistan finished strongly. Contributions from Mohammad Nawaz (21 off 11) and Faheem Ashraf (14 off 5) added the finishing touches, propelling Pakistan to 182 for 7 in 20 overs—a total that proved beyond Afghanistan’s reach.

Haris Rauf’s Double-Wicket Maiden Breaks Afghanistan

Chasing 183, Afghanistan began with promise. Rahmanullah Gurbaz showcased his trademark aggression, smashing 38 off 27 balls, including a breathtaking six off Haris Rauf that sailed deep into the stands. With Atal and Darwish Rasooli holding steady, Afghanistan looked well-positioned at 93 for 2 after 11 overs, needing just 90 runs off the last nine overs.

But cricket, especially T20 cricket, changes in a flash—and Haris Rauf ensured it changed Pakistan’s way. Returning for his second spell, the speedster bowled with blistering pace, touching the 150kph mark. In the 12th over, he delivered a sensational double-wicket maiden, dismissing Atal and Karim Janat in quick succession. That spell ripped the heart out of Afghanistan’s chase.

From 93/2, Afghanistan collapsed dramatically to 97/7, losing five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls. The collapse featured crucial wickets from Sufiyan Muqeem, who trapped Rasooli and Nabi, while Nawaz accounted for Omarzai. Afghanistan’s middle order simply had no answers against Pakistan’s relentless attack.

Rashid Khan’s Cameo in Vain

Afghanistan’s only resistance came from skipper Rashid Khan, who played a sparkling cameo of 39 off just 16 deliveries. With four sixes and two boundaries, Rashid briefly entertained the Sharjah crowd and gave his side faint hope of a miracle. But with the required rate soaring, his counterattack was little more than a consolation.

Haris Rauf eventually finished with 4 for 31, underlining his reputation as Pakistan’s go-to bowler in crunch situations. Afghanistan were bowled out for 143 in 19.2 overs, handing Pakistan a comfortable 39-run win.

Key Takeaways for Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

This victory was more than just two points in a tri-series—it was a statement of intent from Pakistan. Salman Agha’s leadership, his composure with the bat, and the fearless finishing touches from Nawaz and Faheem highlighted the batting depth. Meanwhile, Rauf’s pace, coupled with contributions from Afridi and Muqeem, showcased a bowling unit capable of dismantling strong batting line-ups.

For Afghanistan, however, the defeat raised familiar concerns. Their over-reliance on Gurbaz and Rashid Khan continues to hurt, while their middle-order fragility remains a glaring weakness. Unless addressed quickly, it could prove costly in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.