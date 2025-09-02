Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK-AFG Match In India?

The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 is heating up as Pakistan and Afghanistan prepare to face off in the fourth match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 2. With Pakistan leading the points table and Afghanistan seeking redemption, fans across India are eager to catch every moment live.

What Time Is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Match?

The 4th T20I of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 is scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 8:00 PM IST, setting the stage for an evening of high-octane T20 cricket under the lights.

How Can Fans Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live in India?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I live broadcast will be available on the Eurosport Network. Those who prefer digital streaming can catch the match live on the FanCode app and website, ensuring uninterrupted coverage on smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, live streaming of PAK vs AFG T20I makes it easy to follow every boundary, wicket, and game-changing moment in real time.

Why Is This Match Crucial for Pakistan?

Pakistan has made a strong start in the tri-series, winning its first two matches comfortably. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan has showcased a perfect mix of experience and aggression. In the series opener against Afghanistan, Agha’s unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, along with Haris Rauf’s 4 for 31, helped Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 143 and secure a 39-run win.

A victory in this clash would almost guarantee Pakistan a spot in the final, making this live stream a must-watch for fans hoping to see Pakistan maintain dominance in the tournament.

How Will Afghanistan Respond After Their Opening Loss?

Afghanistan enters this match under pressure after losing their series opener to Pakistan. Batting struggles haunted Rashid Khan’s side, as they were bowled out for 143 while chasing 183.

Facing a grueling schedule of two T20Is within 24 hours, Afghanistan needs quick recovery. Star players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran will be under the spotlight to guide Afghanistan toward a crucial win. Fans tuning into the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan can expect intense action as the team battles to stay in contention for the final.

Where Is the Best Place to Follow Ball-by-Ball Updates?

For those unable to watch the live telecast, FanCode offers ball-by-ball updates, live scores, and commentary. The PAK vs AFG T20I live stream ensures viewers don’t miss any key moment—from sixes and wickets to tactical bowling changes. With Sharjah’s batting-friendly pitch, every over promises excitement.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in This Clash?

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

These players are likely to influence the outcome, making live streaming essential for fans wanting to witness game-changing performances in real time.

Why Is This Match Expected to Be a Thrilling Contest?

With Pakistan on top and Afghanistan desperate to level the score, the fourth T20I promises explosive batting, tight bowling, and high-pressure moments. Sharjah Cricket Stadium has traditionally favored batters, and as the match progresses under lights, the live action is expected to intensify.

For Indian viewers, following Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming on FanCode or Eurosport ensures you catch every six, wicket, and turning point as it unfolds.

Match Details at a Glance:

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I, UAE Tri-Series 2025

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 2, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Live Telecast: Eurosport Network

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website