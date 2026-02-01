Advertisement
NewsCricketPakistan vs Australia: Usman Tariq’s social media dig after Cameron Greens gesture goes viral
USMAN TARIQ

Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Tariq’s social media dig after Cameron Green's gesture goes viral

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq took a dig at Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on social media following a controversial on-field moment during the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Tariq’s social media dig after Cameron Green's gesture goes viralImage Credit:- X

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq took a dig at Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on social media following a controversial on-field moment during the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. Tariq shared a meme on Instagram on Sunday, seemingly mocking Green’s reaction after his dismissal. While the Pakistan spinner did not name Green directly, the timing and tone of the post were widely interpreted as a response to the incident that unfolded during the match.

On-Field Gesture Sparks Controversy

The moment occurred in the 11th over of Australia’s chase when Green was dismissed attempting an aggressive shot against Tariq. As he walked back to the pavilion, Green was caught on camera making a hand gesture that many viewers interpreted as an accusation of ‘chucking’.

The gesture quickly sparked debate on social media, with several fans questioning Tariq’s bowling action and some even calling for disciplinary action against the spinner.

Tariq’s Bowling Action Under Past Scrutiny

Tariq is known for an unconventional bowling action, marked by a brief pause before releasing the ball. He has previously been reported twice for a suspect action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but was later cleared on both occasions after undergoing biomechanical testing. The spinner was also involved in a similar controversy ahead of the ILT20 final in the UAE, where he defended his action, stating that it remained well within the permissible 15-degree elbow straightening limit.

Pakistan Dominates to Seal Series

Earlier in the match, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 198 runs after opting to bat first. Captain Salman Agha led the charge with a commanding 76, while wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan contributed a vital 53. Australia’s chase never gained momentum, as they were bowled out for just 108 runs in 15.4 overs. Green was the only Australian batter to cross the 30-run mark.

With the emphatic victory, Pakistan secured the three-match T20I series by winning the first two games.

