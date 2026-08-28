/Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: What Happened on Day 1 at Lord’s as England reach 248/9?

Dark skies and moisture-laden air greeted Lord's for the opening day of the second Test, setting the stage for a dramatic contest. Returning from a hand injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and immediately opted to bowl, seeking redemption after a humbling defeat at Headingley.
The visitors executed their plans with vastly improved discipline, suffocating the English top order from the very first hour. Mohammad Abbas spearheaded the attack with a masterclass in seam bowling, ripping through the opposition during a devastating sequence that yielded three wickets for just four runs in sixteen deliveries. Abbas removed Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, while pace partner Mohammad Ali utilized the famous slope with surgical precision to bowl Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, and Ollie Robinson.
Dropped Catches And Middle Order Fightback
Despite the clinical opening spell, Pakistan failed to completely capitalize due to costly fielding lapses. Mohammad Rizwan missed an edge behind the stumps, and three dropped catches in the slips prevented a total routing of the hosts. Joe Root attempted to steady the innings after Dan Lawrence fell to a costly run out and Brook drove loosely onto his stumps.
Jordan Cox demonstrated remarkable poise during just his third Test appearance, anchoring the middle order with a patient 55. Cox combined with Jamie Smith for a crucial 67-run sixth-wicket partnership after the score had slumped to 120/5. Smith, handed an early reprieve on 15 by Rizwan, recovered to compile a fluid 61 before a brilliant one-handed catch at second slip by substitute fielder Salman Ali Agha finally ended his resistance.
Late Resistance And Premature Stumps
Gus Atkinson provided vital lower-order momentum by clubbing an unbeaten 34, pushing the total to 248/9 before deteriorating light forced the umpires to call an early end to the day. Heavy rain forecast across the next three days leaves the ultimate worth of this first-innings score in question on a Lord's pitch offering far more promise than the surface used against New Zealand in June. The hosts continue their campaign under a cloud following the omission of Brydon Carse, who was dropped from the squad after a night out in Derby triggered a police investigation into an alleged assault. Pakistan will return when play resumes, eager to claim the final wicket and establish firm control over the series.
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