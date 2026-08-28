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Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: What Happened on Day 1 at Lord’s as England reach 248/9?

 Returning from a hand injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and immediately opted to bowl, seeking redemption after a humbling defeat at Headingley. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: What Happened on Day 1 at Lord’s as England reach 248/9?
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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