/Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: What Happened on Day 1 at Lord’s as England reach 248/9?

Gus Atkinson provided vital lower-order momentum by clubbing an unbeaten 34, pushing the total to 248/9 before deteriorating light forced the umpires to call an early end to the day. Heavy rain forecast across the next three days leaves the ultimate worth of this first-innings score in question on a Lord's pitch offering far more promise than the surface used against New Zealand in June. The hosts continue their campaign under a cloud following the omission of Brydon Carse, who was dropped from the squad after a night out in Derby triggered a police investigation into an alleged assault. Pakistan will return when play resumes, eager to claim the final wicket and establish firm control over the series.