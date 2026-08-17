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Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam likely to miss first Test after suffering hand injury

Babar Azam is likely to miss Pakistan’s first Test against England in Leeds after suffering a hand injury during a warm-up match. His absence could see Shan Masood or Salman Agha take over as captain for the series opener.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam likely to miss first Test after suffering hand injury
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam likely to miss first Test after suffering hand injury
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