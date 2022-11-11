Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final Melbourne Weather Report: RAIN to spoil final clash at MCG? Check here

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in what will a second final between the two countries of a World Cup in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). England are on a roll, having thrashed Rohit Sharma-led Team India by 10 wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10). Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time. England, on the other hand, also have just one T20 crown to their name – which they won back in 2010 after defeating Australia in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s road to the final has been nothing short of a miracle, as they looked as they looked ‘dead and buried’ after losing their first two Super 12 matches to India and Zimbabwe. But a stunning Netherlands win over South Africa and Pakistan’s triumph over Bangladesh ensured that Babar Azam’s side stormed into the semis. In the last-four stage match, Pakistan hammered Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by five wickets with ease to enter the final. The fans are now hoping for a thrilling encounter between both sides in a game that will bring end to a thrilling T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam and Jos Buttler will both have their eyes on the ultimate goal now.

Melbourne Weather report

As per AccuWeather, the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and England is likely to be interrupted by rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The weather is likely to have rain throughout the day followed by a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation is 94 percent with wind gusts at 44 km/h and 56 percent chances of thunderstorm. Towards the later half of the matchday, the cloud cover will remain at 87 percent with the probability of precipitation increasing to 96 percent.

The T20 World Cup 2022 Final on November 13 have provisions for Reserve Day in play as well. The reserve day will only be triggered if at least 10 overs per side aren't possible on the scheduled date of the final.