Pakistan Vs Netherland LIVE Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch PAK vs NED LIVE in India on TV and online for Free?

Pakistan kickstarts their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign today, February 7, against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. For Indian fans, the match begins at 11:00 AM IST. This opener is essentially a "must-win" for Salman Ali Agha’s men; following Pakistan’s decision to forfeit their February 15 fixture against India, they are effectively playing this tournament with a points deficit. Every game is now a knockout for the Men in Green.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming in India?

In India, you can watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Following the recent mega-merger, JioHotstar is the exclusive digital home for all ICC events in 2026. Fans looking for a seamless 4K viewing experience should ensure their subscriptions are active before the first ball is bowled.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PAK vs NED match in India?

The live telecast of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on the Star Sports Network. You can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi to catch the action. Regional commentary is also expected to be available on Star Sports’ vernacular channels.

What is the tactical outlook for the Sinhalese Sports Club pitch?

The SSC is hosting its first T20 International in 16 years, making the surface a bit of a mystery. Historically, this Colombo venue features a lightning-fast outfield and a batting-friendly deck. However, morning moisture could provide Shaheen Shah Afridi with the swing he needs to dismantle the Dutch top order early. As the game progresses, expect the pitch to slow down, bringing spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan into the equation.

Can the Netherlands pull off another World Cup upset?

The Netherlands aren't just here to participate; they are professional "giant-killers." While they struggled in recent warm-ups, the presence of Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek—both seasoned in high-pressure franchise leagues—makes them dangerous. Their primary challenge will be handling the raw pace of Pakistan’s attack, which recently dismantled Australia 3-0.

What are the likely Playing XIs for today?

Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Khawaja Nafay, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (C), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza.

Netherlands Probable XI: Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Is there a rain threat in Colombo today?

Weather remains the biggest wildcard. While the match starts at 11:00 AM under relatively clear skies, meteorologists predict a 68% to 83% chance of rain by mid-afternoon. A shortened game usually favours the underdog, as the DLS method can make chases tricky for the bowling side.