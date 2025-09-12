Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming & TV Broadcast?

Pakistan kicks off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against debutants Oman in a crucial Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 12. With eyes firmly set on their blockbuster showdown against arch-rivals India, Pakistan looks to start the tournament on a high note, while Oman aims to make their maiden Asia Cup appearance memorable.

Pakistan Enters Asia Cup 2025 on a High

After a dominating performance in the recent T20I Tri-Series in UAE, Pakistan enters the tournament with confidence. The Green Shirts defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final, with Mohammad Nawaz’s brilliant hat-trick sealing the series win. Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan has strategically focused on spin-heavy tactics to tackle the slow, sluggish pitches in the UAE—a move that proved effective during the Tri-Series and is expected to be a cornerstone of their Asia Cup strategy.

Captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence ahead of the match:

"We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup, and we’ve done that. We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared."

Oman’s Historic Asia Cup Debut

For Oman, this match marks their Asia Cup debut, with many players balancing cricket alongside full-time jobs. Led by Jatinder Singh, the Omani squad brings passion, perseverance, and a hunger to prove themselves on a bigger stage. While they face a daunting challenge against a more established Pakistan side, this opportunity allows them to showcase their talent and make a statement in international cricket.

With no pressure but plenty of ambition, Oman’s players aim to turn heads in their opening Group A fixture, blending determination with a fearless approach against one of Asia’s cricketing powerhouses.

Key Players to Watch

For Pakistan, all eyes will be on Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman, whose performances in the UAE Tri-Series have set high expectations. Their spin-heavy bowling attack, combined with aggressive batting, is expected to dominate on UAE pitches.

Oman, meanwhile, will rely on Jatinder Singh’s leadership and key performers like Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, and Hammad Mirza to create early breakthroughs and challenge the Pakistani lineup. While experience may tilt in Pakistan’s favor, Omani players’ hunger and determination could bring surprises.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Live Streaming & Telecast

Fans across India and the UAE can catch every moment of PAK vs OMA Match 4 live:

Date & Time: Friday, 12 September 2025, 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time)

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Live Streaming (India): Sony LIV app and website

Live Broadcast (India): Sony Sports 1 & 5; Hindi commentary on Sony Sports 3, Tamil/Telugu on Sony Sports 4

For cricket enthusiasts wanting live scores, updates, and expert commentary, multiple platforms including Sony LIV and FanCode will provide seamless coverage throughout the match.

Group A Outlook and India Clash Preview

Group A also features India and UAE, with the top two teams advancing to the Super 4 stage. While Pakistan eyes a smooth start against Oman, the looming India-Pakistan clash is already the tournament’s centerpiece, set to take place later in Dubai.

For Pakistan, this opener is a chance to fine-tune strategies, assess pitch conditions, and gain momentum before facing defending champions India. Oman, on the other hand, will look to disrupt Pakistan’s rhythm and create history with a strong performance.