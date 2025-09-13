Pakistan Vs Oman: Mohammed Haris Benefits from Rare Umpiring Oversight - Here’s Why

The Asia Cup 2025 witnessed a bizarre moment during the Pakistan vs Oman Group A clash in Dubai, as on-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ahmad Shah Pakteen made a rare error that went unnoticed until after the game. The incident has since become a major talking point among fans and experts.

The Controversial Moment

The error occurred at the end of the 10th over of Pakistan’s innings. The final ball of the over was a dot delivery, meaning Mohammad Haris, who was at the non-striker’s end, should have taken strike for the next over. However, following the drinks break, Sahibzada Farhan was allowed to face the first ball of the 11th over.

According to cricket laws, strike rotation must follow the last delivery of the previous over. By this rule, the decision to let Farhan take a strike was incorrect. Surprisingly, neither the Omani players nor the officials corrected the mistake.

Haris Makes It Count

The oversight turned out to be crucial for Pakistan, as Haris went on to play a match-defining knock. The 23-year-old batter scored a quickfire 66 runs off 43 balls, anchoring the innings after early setbacks. His aggressive strokeplay ensured Pakistan reached a respectable total of 160/7 in their allotted overs.

Oman Falter Under Pressure

Chasing 161, Oman never looked comfortable against Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack. The team was bundled out for 67 runs, handing Pakistan a massive 93-run victory. The result also boosted Pakistan’s net run rate, a vital factor in progressing from the group stages.

Why It Matters

While the blunder did not alter the outcome, such lapses raise concerns about the quality of umpiring in high-profile tournaments like the Asia Cup. Fans and analysts argued that even minor oversights can affect the rhythm of play and give unintended advantages to a side.

Looking Ahead

Pakistan will hope to carry forward their momentum into their next fixtures, while Oman will aim to regroup after a heavy defeat. For the officials, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accuracy and vigilance in maintaining the fairness of the sport.