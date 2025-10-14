Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Free Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch PAK vs SA 1st Test Live

Day 3 of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium has delivered exciting cricketing action, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. After a four-month break from red-ball cricket, both sides are starting their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaigns with high stakes. For viewers in India, the burning question remains: how to catch Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming?

When and Where Can You Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fans in India should note that the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test won’t be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, live streaming is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website, allowing cricket enthusiasts to follow every over, wicket, and key moment.

Match Dates: October 12–16, 2025

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Start Time: 10:30 AM IST (Toss at 10:00 AM IST)

By using FanCode, viewers can access live ball-by-ball commentary, expert analysis, and real-time score updates, ensuring no moment of this high-profile WTC clash is missed.

Which Players Are in Focus This Test?

Pakistan’s team, led by Shan Masood, has fielded a spin-heavy lineup featuring Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returning to the Test arena after their Asia Cup omission. Shaheen Afridi bolsters the pace attack alongside Asif Afridi and Khurram Shahzad, making Pakistan’s bowling attack well-balanced.

South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram due to Temba Bavuma’s calf injury, is without spinner Keshav Maharaj, but the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen remains a significant threat. This makes live streaming particularly crucial for fans wanting to witness tactical battles and player matchups in real time.

What Happened on Day 3 of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test?

Day 3 showcased several key moments that shaped the contest:

Sajid Khan Spins a Web: The left-arm spinner consistently troubled South Africa’s top order.

Shaheen Afridi’s Early Strikes: Afridi picked vital wickets, providing Pakistan momentum.

South African Resilience: Despite early setbacks, the Markram-led middle order stitched important partnerships.

Every wicket and partnership was a potential game-changer, making live streaming essential for fans who want a front-row seat to the unfolding drama.

How Does Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Work on FanCode?

To catch the match live in India:

Download the FanCode App or visit the FanCode website.

Sign in or create an account to access live matches.

Select the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test from the live cricket section.

Enjoy ball-by-ball commentary, expert insights, and instant score updates.

FanCode ensures a seamless streaming experience even for fans on mobile devices, tablets, or desktops, making it the go-to platform for following this WTC encounter.

Which Key Battles Should Fans Watch During Live Streaming?

Spin vs Pace: Pakistan’s spinners against South Africa’s batters.

Opening Exchanges: Shaheen Afridi and Marco Jansen could dictate early momentum.

Middle-Order Partnerships: Babar Azam and Rizwan for Pakistan, Markram and Bedingham for South Africa.

Live streaming allows fans to witness these micro-battles, which are often the difference between a competitive total and a match-defining collapse.