Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live

Pakistan and South Africa are set for a thrilling showdown in the 2nd Test of their two-match series, starting October 20, 2025, at Rawalpindi Stadium. After Pakistan’s 93-run victory in the 1st Test at Lahore, the series decider promises high drama, with the World Test Championship standings also on the line.

For cricket fans eager to follow the action, the burning question remains: how can you watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test live streaming?

How Can Fans Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Live in India?

Unfortunately, viewers in India will not be able to live-stream or watch the match on TV. Fans will need to rely on live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and expert analysis from trusted sources like The Indian Express, ESPNcricinfo, and Cricbuzz to stay updated.

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Telecast Available Elsewhere?

Yes! Cricket fans outside India have several options to catch the live action:

Pakistan: Telecast on A Sports/Ten Sports, with live streaming available on Tapmad/Tamasha apps and websites.

Bangladesh: Watch live on T Sports from 11:00 AM local time.

United Kingdom: Streaming via PCB Live app, starting at 6:00 AM BST.

USA: Available on Willow TV, beginning at 1:00 AM ET / 10:00 PM PT.

When and Where Will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Start?

The Rawalpindi Stadium hosts the second Test, with the match starting at 10:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST. Spin-friendly conditions are expected, making toss and team selection crucial.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the 2nd Test?

Pakistan’s Noman Ali was the star of the Lahore Test, taking 10 wickets across two innings. Alongside Sajid Khan, he is expected to lead Pakistan’s spin attack once again.

South Africa bolsters its lineup with Keshav Maharaj, returning from injury to strengthen the Proteas’ spin department. Other players to watch include:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada

These players will likely influence the outcome with key partnerships, wicket-taking spells, and match-turning performances.

What Are the Predicted Playing XIs for PAK vs SA 2nd Test?

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada

Spin-friendly conditions may favor Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Keshav Maharaj, making early sessions critical for both teams.

Why Is the 2nd Test a Must-Watch for Cricket Fans?

Pakistan holds momentum after the first Test, while South Africa seeks redemption. Spin battles, key batting partnerships, and tactical captaincy will decide the match. Fans tracking live scores will witness:

Match-turning wickets from spinners

Crucial batting partnerships under pressure

High-stakes moments affecting the World Test Championship points table