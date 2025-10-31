Pakistan vs South Africa T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs SA Series 2025 Online, TV Channels, Match Time and Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series 2025 live streaming: Get full broadcast details, match timings, venues, and how to watch PAK vs SA live online and on TV across regions ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
- Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series 2025 live streaming and broadcast details revealed, including platforms, TV channels, match timings, and venue information for global viewers.
-
- Indian fans cannot watch PAK vs SA 2025 live on TV or OTT, while coverage will be available in Pakistan via A Sports, Ten Sports, Tapmad, and Tamasha.
-
- South African viewers can tune in on SuperSport, US audiences via Willow TV, and fans worldwide can follow highlights and digital updates through PCB’s official channels.
The cricketing spotlight turns to Pakistan as they host South Africa in a highly anticipated three-match T20I series starting October 28, 2025. With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, both teams will use this series to fine-tune combinations, give opportunities to emerging talent, and build form in pressure conditions.
Pakistan welcome back key names such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, while South Africa hand the captaincy to Donovan Ferreira in the absence of injured David Miller and rested stars including Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs. The return of Quinton de Kock adds further intrigue to an already compelling contest.
With global interest high, the biggest question for fans remains: how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live? Here is the complete live broadcast and streaming guide.
Where Will the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I Series Be Played?
1st T20I: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
2nd T20I: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
3rd T20I: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
What Time Will PAK vs SA T20I Matches Start?
8:30 PM IST
8:00 PM Pakistan Time
3:00 PM GMT
Toss Time: 30 minutes before start
Evening starts suggest dew could play a crucial role, making the toss an important tactical factor.
Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20I Series Live Streaming in India?
Indian fans will not have access to live streaming or television broadcast for this series.
There will be:
No OTT streaming in India
No TV telecast in India
Viewers can follow the series through live score platforms, real-time commentary feeds, post-match highlights, and digital updates.
Which TV Channels Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa in Pakistan?
The series will be broadcast on television in Pakistan via:
A Sports
Ten Sports
Which Platforms Will Stream PAK vs SA Live in Pakistan?
Fans in Pakistan can stream the matches on:
Tapmad
Tamasha App
How to Watch PAK vs SA Live in USA, UK, Bangladesh, and Other Regions?
RegionPlatform / BroadcasterUSA & CanadaWillow TVSub-Saharan AfricaSuperSportBangladeshT SportsSri LankaDialog TVMiddle East & North AfricaCricbuzz AppWorldwide HighlightsPCB YouTube & Social Channels
Can Fans Watch Pakistan vs South Africa on YouTube?
Full live coverage will not be available on YouTube. However, PCB’s official YouTube channel will provide:
Match highlights
Press conferences
Post-match shows
Feature content and clips
Why Is This Series Important Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026?
Pakistan aim to regain momentum and stabilise their core unit with key senior players returning.
South Africa will look to assess exciting young talents like Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch while balancing experience through Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi.
Both nations view this tour as a vital step toward establishing clarity and rhythm before the World Cup.
