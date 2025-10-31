Pakistan vs South Africa T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs SA Series 2025 Online, TV Channels, Match Time and Schedule

The cricketing spotlight turns to Pakistan as they host South Africa in a highly anticipated three-match T20I series starting October 28, 2025. With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, both teams will use this series to fine-tune combinations, give opportunities to emerging talent, and build form in pressure conditions.

Pakistan welcome back key names such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, while South Africa hand the captaincy to Donovan Ferreira in the absence of injured David Miller and rested stars including Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs. The return of Quinton de Kock adds further intrigue to an already compelling contest.

With global interest high, the biggest question for fans remains: how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live? Here is the complete live broadcast and streaming guide.

Where Will the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I Series Be Played?

1st T20I: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2nd T20I: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3rd T20I: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

What Time Will PAK vs SA T20I Matches Start?

8:30 PM IST

8:00 PM Pakistan Time

3:00 PM GMT

Toss Time: 30 minutes before start

Evening starts suggest dew could play a crucial role, making the toss an important tactical factor.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20I Series Live Streaming in India?

Indian fans will not have access to live streaming or television broadcast for this series.

There will be:

No OTT streaming in India

No TV telecast in India

Viewers can follow the series through live score platforms, real-time commentary feeds, post-match highlights, and digital updates.

Which TV Channels Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa in Pakistan?

The series will be broadcast on television in Pakistan via:

A Sports

Ten Sports

Which Platforms Will Stream PAK vs SA Live in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can stream the matches on:

Tapmad

Tamasha App

How to Watch PAK vs SA Live in USA, UK, Bangladesh, and Other Regions?

RegionPlatform / BroadcasterUSA & CanadaWillow TVSub-Saharan AfricaSuperSportBangladeshT SportsSri LankaDialog TVMiddle East & North AfricaCricbuzz AppWorldwide HighlightsPCB YouTube & Social Channels

Can Fans Watch Pakistan vs South Africa on YouTube?

Full live coverage will not be available on YouTube. However, PCB’s official YouTube channel will provide:

Match highlights

Press conferences

Post-match shows

Feature content and clips

Why Is This Series Important Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan aim to regain momentum and stabilise their core unit with key senior players returning.

South Africa will look to assess exciting young talents like Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch while balancing experience through Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi.

Both nations view this tour as a vital step toward establishing clarity and rhythm before the World Cup.