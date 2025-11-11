Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs SL Clash Online in India

The much-awaited Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI kicks off the three-match series on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The action begins at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. The iconic venue is expected to host a packed crowd as Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Pakistan look to continue their winning momentum after a strong 2-1 series victory over South Africa.

For Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, this series offers a fresh opportunity to rebuild and test young talent in challenging away conditions. Expect a thrilling contest between Pakistan’s pace firepower and Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming online on the Sports TV YouTube channel. The match will be available for free streaming, allowing viewers to tune in from anywhere across India without needing a subscription or app login.

With no official television broadcast, the Sports TV YouTube channel becomes the exclusive platform for live coverage, ball-by-ball commentary, and real-time highlights of the series opener between PAK and SL.

Is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Available on TV in India?

No, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not be telecast live on any TV channels in India. Fans eager to follow the action can only rely on digital streaming platforms, primarily the Sports TV YouTube channel, to watch the match live.

However, sports enthusiasts can catch live score updates, commentary, and match highlights on leading sports websites and apps throughout the day.

What Time Does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, November 11. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST, just half an hour before the first ball is bowled.

The evening start ensures ideal conditions for viewers in India, while the Rawalpindi pitch is expected to assist fast bowlers early on before flattening out for batsmen in the later stages.

What Are the Full Squads for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

What to Expect from the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Pakistan enter the series high on confidence after clinching a 2-1 ODI win over South Africa, marking a turnaround in their white-ball fortunes. Under Shaheen Afridi’s leadership, the hosts have found stability, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan leading a strong batting core and Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah adding bite to the bowling attack.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will rely on Hasaranga’s spin magic and Kusal Mendis’ batting flair to challenge the home side. With both teams eager to start the series on a winning note, fans can expect high-intensity cricket, tactical battles, and plenty of entertainment.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Key Match Details at a Glance

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Match Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 2:30 PM IST

Live Streaming Platform: Sports TV YouTube Channel

TV Broadcast in India: Not available