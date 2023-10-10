Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 8 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Babar Azam’s Pakistan cricket team will look to continue their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and join New Zealand at the top of the points table when they take on Sri Lanka in match No. 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pakistan have begun their campaign in India with an impressive 81-run win over the Netherlands in their opening fixture last week.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were thrashed by 102 runs by South Africa after conceding 428 runs in Delhi last week. Pakistan till recently were the No. 1-ranked ODI side but failed to make the Asia Cup 2023 final, which they were co-hosting with Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan have never lost a match to Sri Lanka in the World Cup till date and hold a 7-0 win record against this opponent. Pakistan will look to make it 8-0 against Sri Lanka, who have been struggling with a weak bowling attack but should be bolstered by the return of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 in Hyderabad HERE…

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will take place on Tuesday, October 10.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka