Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series To Continue Despite Islamabad Blast Scare; PCB Ensures Fool-Proof Security

In a dramatic turn of events that tested cricket’s resolve once again, the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series faced a major scare after a deadly suicide blast in Islamabad on Tuesday. Several members of the Sri Lankan squad, unsettled by the proximity of the attack to Rawalpindi—where the teams are based—expressed their desire to return home. However, after high-level discussions and assurances from top officials, the series will continue, albeit with a revised schedule.

PCB and SLC Act Swiftly Amid Rising Security Concerns

The second ODI, originally scheduled for November 13 in Rawalpindi, has now been postponed to November 14, while the third match will take place on November 16 at the same venue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) moved quickly to restore calm, assuring both teams that fool-proof security arrangements have been implemented.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral (Retd.) Fred Seneviratne and other government officials to personally oversee the situation. Naqvi emphasized that the visiting Sri Lankan players are being treated as state guests, with Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers deployed to ensure their protection.

“Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on 14th and 16th November in Rawalpindi,” Naqvi posted on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming the board’s commitment to player safety and cricket continuity.

Sri Lanka Board’s Firm Stance: Tour Must Go On

While SLC acknowledged that at least eight players had raised safety concerns and requested to fly back to Colombo, the board issued a strong directive instructing the team to continue the tour as planned.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said, “Following this development, the SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close consultation with the PCB and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.”

The board went further, warning of potential disciplinary action against anyone who defies orders to stay. “Should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive, SLC will immediately send replacements and conduct a formal review to assess their actions,” it added.

This stern stance underscores the importance of maintaining international cricket relations and ensuring that the sport does not succumb to external threats.

Pakistan’s Security History Looms Large

The incident has revived haunting memories of the 2009 Lahore terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team, when gunmen ambushed the team bus en route to the Gaddafi Stadium. Several players, including Mahela Jayawardene, Ajantha Mendis, and Chaminda Vaas, sustained injuries, and Pakistan was subsequently sidelined from hosting international cricket for nearly a decade.

It was Sri Lanka again that helped revive international cricket in Pakistan in 2019, marking a symbolic gesture of trust between the two nations. That relationship now faces another stern test.

Pakistan Lead Series Despite Turmoil

On the cricketing front, Pakistan hold a 1-0 lead after a thrilling six-run victory in the opening ODI. Salman Agha’s unbeaten 105 anchored Pakistan’s innings, while Haris Rauf’s 4/61 dismantled the Lankan chase. The visitors, despite their internal uncertainty, have shown fighting spirit but will now need to overcome not just the hosts, but also the emotional and mental strain of playing under tense conditions.

The series also serves as a precursor to a tri-nation tournament involving Zimbabwe, scheduled after the ODIs, though its fate now depends on how smoothly the current tour proceeds.