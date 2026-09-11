Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Live streaming, match time, TV channel & details - All you need to know

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Live streaming, match time, TV channel & details - All you need to know

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will battle for a place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final. Here’s everything you need to know about the semifinal, including live streaming, match time and TV channel.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Live streaming, match time, TV channel & details - All you need to know
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Future captain, maybe?': Ishan Kishan heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Duleep Trophy win
2
3
4
5