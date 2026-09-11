/Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Live streaming, match time, TV channel & details - All you need to know

The second finalist of the women's Asia Cup 2026 will be decided on Friday as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will earn a place in the title clash against India.
Pakistan reached the knockout stage after ending the group phase in second place in Group A. Their only defeat came against India, who had already secured their place in the final after beating Bangladesh in the first semifinal.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, enter the last-four clash unbeaten. The Group B table-toppers will be looking to carry that momentum into the semifinal and move one step closer to defending their continental title.
Sri Lanka come into the match as the reigning women's Asia Cup champions. They defeated India in the 2024 final to lift the trophy and will now be aiming to return to the summit clash.
Pakistan will have a chance to make their mark against a Sri Lankan side that has yet to lose in the ongoing campaign. With a place in the final at stake, the semifinal could set up another meeting with India for either side.
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal will be played on Friday, September 11, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, while the game will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV.
Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.
Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Sugandika Kumari, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Dewmi Vihanga, Hasini Perera.
The semifinal winner will face India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final.
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