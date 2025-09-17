Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Watch PAK vs UAE Match Online from Dubai

The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asia Cup 2025 clash promises a high-stakes encounter in Dubai, with both sides fighting for a place in the Super 4s. Fans looking to catch every ball live are in for a treat with multiple streaming and broadcast options.

When and Where Can You Watch Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live?

The PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be played on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is a virtual knockout game for both teams, making live coverage essential for fans who want to experience the thrill in real time.

How to Watch PAK vs UAE Live on TV in India?

Viewers in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Channels covering the game include:

Sony Sports 1 & Sony Sports 5 – Live telecast

Sony Sports 3 – Hindi commentary

Sony Sports 4 – Tamil & Telugu commentary

These channels provide expert analysis, instant replays, and comprehensive coverage, perfect for fans who want the full match experience from home.

How to Live Stream Pakistan vs UAE Online?

For fans preferring digital platforms, several options ensure seamless live streaming of PAK vs UAE:

SonyLIV App & Website – Official streaming platform with real-time scores and highlights

FanCode App & Website – Live coverage with ball-by-ball commentary

JioHotstar App & Website – HD streaming and multiple camera angles

These platforms allow fans to watch the action on mobile, tablet, or desktop, ensuring you don’t miss a single wicket or boundary.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in PAK vs UAE?

While the focus is on live streaming, cricket enthusiasts will also be eager to see standout performers:

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and captain Salman Agha will be crucial for a win to reach the Super 4s.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, and Junaid Siddique could spark an upset, testing Pakistan’s consistency.

Live streaming platforms will also provide player stats, live commentary, and expert insights, enhancing the viewing experience.

Why Is Live Streaming Essential for This Match?

With the stakes so high, watching the PAK vs UAE match live is critical for fans to catch:

Real-time updates on wickets, runs, and partnerships

Key battles like Shaheen Afridi vs Muhammad Waseem

Tactical changes and captaincy decisions

Match-defining moments, including big sixes and crucial overs

No delayed highlights can capture the excitement and tension of a virtual knockout match like live coverage can.

Pakistan vs UAE Squads: Who’s Playing?

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh

Fans can track live scores, streaming links, and player stats across all official platforms.