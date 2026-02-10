Advertisement
NewsCricketPakistan Vs USA FREE LIVE Streaming in T20 World Cup 2026: When & where to watch PAK vs USA in India & across world on TV and online?
PAKISTAN CRICKET

Pakistan Vs USA FREE LIVE Streaming in T20 World Cup 2026: When & where to watch PAK vs USA in India & across world on TV and online?

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details, match time, TV channels and where to watch today’s Group A clash.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pakistan vs USA starts at 7:00 PM IST with live streaming on JioHotstar in India.
  • USA fans can watch the match free on Willow TV’s YouTube channel.
  • The clash revisits USA’s historic Super Over win over Pakistan in 2024.
Pakistan Vs USA FREE LIVE Streaming in T20 World Cup 2026: When & where to watch PAK vs USA in India & across world on TV and online?Pakistan vs USA face off in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash in Colombo. Live streaming and TV details inside. Photo Credit – X

Pakistan face the United States of America in Match 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 today, February 10, at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, with fans searching for one thing first: when and where to watch Pakistan vs USA live. The Group A clash starts at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, and comes loaded with context after USA’s historic Super Over win over Pakistan in the 2024 edition. This match matters beyond points. For Pakistan, it is about restoring credibility. For USA, it is another chance to prove that 2024 was not a one-off upset.

Also Read: What did Pakistan gain from T20 World Cup 2026 boycott?

When is Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup match today?

Pakistan vs USA will be played on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Match time: 7:00 PM IST

GMT: 1:30 PM

Local time (Sri Lanka): 7:00 PM

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Where to watch Pakistan vs USA live on TV in India?

Indian viewers can watch Pakistan vs USA live on television via the Star Sports Network.

TV broadcast: Star Sports channels

Language feeds: English, Hindi and regional options

How to watch Pakistan vs USA live streaming in India?

Live streaming of Pakistan vs USA will be available on JioHotstar.

App: JioHotstar

Website: jiohotstar.com

Subscription: Required

How to watch Pakistan vs USA live in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan have multiple broadcast and digital options.

TV channels: PTV Sports, Geo Super

Live streaming apps: Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad

Where to watch Pakistan vs USA live in Sri Lanka?

TV: Dialog TV, TV Supreme, PEO TV

Streaming: Dialog Play app, ThePapare.com

Where can USA fans watch Pakistan vs USA live?

Viewers in North America get exclusive access.

USA & Canada TV: Willow TV

Free streaming: Willow TV YouTube channel for Team USA matches

This free option is a major growth driver for cricket viewership in the US market.

How to watch Pakistan vs USA live in UK, Europe and other regions?

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, NOW app

Italy: Sky Italia

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

MENA region: CricLife Max, StarzPlay

Other countries: ICC.tv offers free live streaming in over 80 territories

Why is Pakistan vs USA a must-watch T20 World Cup match?

This is not a routine Group A fixture. USA shocked Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Over, a result that still lingers in global cricket conversations. Pakistan arrive after a shaky win over the Netherlands, exposing middle-order vulnerabilities. USA, despite losing to India, impressed by reducing them to 77/6, underlining their bowling discipline. With injuries affecting USA’s pace unit and Pakistan under pressure to dominate associate teams, this match has upset potential written all over it.

Pakistan vs USA match details

  • Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
  • Match: 12th, Group A
  • Date: February 10, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
  • Live broadcast: Star Sports Network
  • Live streaming: JioHotstar

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Live Tv

