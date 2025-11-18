Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: How to Watch the 1st T20I of the Tri-Series 2025 Online from Rawalpindi

As Pakistan and Zimbabwe gear up for the opening clash of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025, all eyes turn to Rawalpindi, where a new chapter of subcontinental T20 drama is about to unfold. Scheduled for 6:00 PM local time, today’s contest marks the beginning of an 11-day sprint featuring Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka—three sides with contrasting forms, ambitions, and World Cup dreams. With fans searching nonstop for “Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming”, this match has already become one of the day’s most-watched topics online.

Pakistan enter the series with momentum, confidence, and the pressure of expectation. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive as underdogs—but with nothing to lose and everything to prove. As the streaming conversation dominates headlines, here’s an in-depth look at what to expect from the Tri-Series opener.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Trending Ahead of the Tri-Series Opener?

Because this contest arrives at a pivotal moment for both teams. Pakistan, coming off a 2–1 T20I series win over South Africa, are eyeing stability before the ICC T20 World Cup next year. Led by Salman Ali Agha, the hosts want to refine combinations, fix their top-order inconsistencies, and rediscover the spark that took them to the Asia Cup final earlier this year.

Babar Azam’s form remains one of the biggest talking points. After a lukewarm return to T20Is, he enters the Tri-Series under the scanner, with millions hoping today’s match becomes the turning point. Meanwhile, pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are expected to make Rawalpindi’s evening under lights a trial by fire for Zimbabwe’s batting unit.

What Makes This Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Clash Crucial for Both Teams?

For Pakistan, it’s about momentum and clarity. The Tri-Series offers four league matches to test combinations before the knockout. Salman Ali Agha emphasised the importance of continuity, saying the series “comes at an ideal time” as Pakistan sharpen their World Cup blueprint.

For Zimbabwe, captained by the ever-resilient Sikandar Raza, the challenge is bigger—but so is the opportunity. While they recently clinched the Africa Qualifiers, their 0–3 defeat to Afghanistan exposed worrying gaps. Conditions in Rawalpindi offer them a perfect trial run for Asian surfaces ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe’s mix of experience (Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl) and young firepower (Marumani, Bennett) makes them a wildcard—a side capable of upsetting even top-tier teams on their day.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live? Which TV Channels Will Telecast PAK vs ZIM?

One of the most searched queries today is “PAK vs ZIM live streaming channel in India”—and the answer is clear:

No TV broadcast of the Tri-Series is available in India.

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be available exclusively on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

This means fans can watch the entire Tri-Series—Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka—free, in high quality, directly on YouTube. All matches begin at 6:30 PM IST, with the toss at 6:00 PM.

For Pakistani viewers, local streaming details remain the same, with YouTube emerging as the central hub for Tri-Series coverage.

What to Expect From Rawalpindi’s Pitch Today?

Rawalpindi has been a reliable venue for high-scoring, competitive matches across formats in 2025. The surface has shown balance—giving seamers bounce and swing early, but rewarding fluent strokeplay as the innings progresses. With Afridi, Naseem, and Wasim Jr in form, Pakistan may enjoy early advantage, but Zimbabwe’s batters—especially Raza and Taylor—have the experience to counter it.