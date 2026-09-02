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Pakistan warns India with dominant opening win over Thailand in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

Muneeba Ali scored her fourth T20I half-century while Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets as Pakistan women defeated Thailand women by 35 runs in their opening match of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Pakistan warns India with dominant opening win over Thailand in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pakistan warns India with dominant opening win over Thailand in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
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