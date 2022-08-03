The losing streak continued for Pakistan women's cricket team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they lost the third successive T20 clash vs Australia by 44 runs to close their campaign at the mega event. The Bismah Maroof's side never going going in the competition, having lost all 3 games in the tournament. They began their campaign with a loss vs Barbados, who are representing West Indies in CWG 2022. Barbados had beaten by 15 runs. In the 2nd T20 vs India, Pakistan women had no answer to the brilliance of India batters as they were bundled out for a mere 99. Courtesy, a fine fifty from star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana, India chased down the target with plenty of overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

Things didn't change much for Pakistan in their last encounter of the CWG 2022 as they lost to Australia. It was Meg Lanning's side that won the toss and opted to bat first and put on 160 on the board after loss of 2 wickets. Star batters for Australia were Beth Mooney who struck 70 off 49 balls, that included 8 fours and 1 six respectively. Tahila McGrath, on the other hand, smashed 78 off just 51 balls, that included 10 fours and 1 six.

Pakistan, chasing the 161-run target, could manage just 116/8 in 20 overs. Fatima Sana was the top-scorer with 35 made off 26 balls, that included 2 fours and 2 sixes respectively.

After the loss, Pakistan fans were upset as their favourite team could not win a single match at the CWG 2022. One fan wrote: "Abey ek match to jeet lo (Please win at least one match)".

Check out the reactions below.

Meanwhile, India will play their third match of the tournament vs Barbados on Wedneday night at 10.30 pm IST, in order to book their place in te semi-finals.