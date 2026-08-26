As the Women's Asia Cup 2026 approaches on August 28 in Dubai, the national women squad of Pakistan is actively gearing up for the tournament by squaring off against male players in the T20 format. Having never claimed the championship trophy previously, the athletes known as the Women in Green are making every effort to ensure they arrive fully ready for the premier continental event.
Training Ground Dynamics And Objectives
Sessions took place at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy located in Lahore, featuring a male lineup that included both teenagers and older competitors. Organisers deliberately utilized the T20 structure to test the female players against higher fitness levels and superior skill sets, which ultimately builds better decision making capabilities under intense match pressure. Team skipper Fatima Sana noted that these fixtures proved immensely beneficial for their readiness.
'We are well prepared for the tournament,' she was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.
She further mentioned, 'We have played competitive matches against boys in which we were put under pressure. These learnings will help us adapt to the challenges of the competition.'
Background And Expectations
Criticism heavily surrounded the squad following a disappointing campaign during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hosted in England earlier this year. Consequently, immense expectations rest on their shoulders to secure a maiden title victory during the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2026. Sana elaborated on the mental hurdles they faced, explaining the necessity of handling high pressure scenarios during major events.
'We needed to understand how to handle the pressure better, and that is something which is highlighted whenever there is a big tournament,' Sana said.
Adding to her thoughts, she stated, 'These matches (against men) have helped us on that front, and the difference will be visible. It is very important to stay calm in pressure situations rather than pressing the panic button. We have told the girls to stay calm in crunch moments and stay in control by trusting their hard work and executing the plans.'
Tournament Schedule And Group Details
Action for Pakistan begins on September 1 with a Group A fixture against Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Following that opening game, a high profile clash against traditional rivals India awaits them at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5. Concluding their group stage commitments, they will face Hong Kong on September 7. Progressing past the preliminary round requires finishing among the top two spots in Group A to earn a place in the semifinals.
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