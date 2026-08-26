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Pakistan Women's prepare for Asia Cup 2026 by playing matches against Men's says, 'We needed to understand to handle pressure'

As the Women's Asia Cup 2026 approaches on August 28 in Dubai, the national women squad of Pakistan is actively gearing up for the tournament by squaring off against male players in the T20 format. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Pakistan Women's prepare for Asia Cup 2026 by playing matches against Men's says, 'We needed to understand to handle pressure'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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