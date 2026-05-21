Pakistani cricketer becomes eligible for IPL; 2017 Champions Trophy winner becomes UK citizen

The former fast bowler for Pakistan, Mohammad Amir, has successfully secured a British passport and citizenship. This development qualifies him to potentially participate in the Indian Premier League in the future. The 34 year old cricketer qualified for his UK citizenship through his marriage to Narjis Khan, who holds British citizenship.

Ever since the conclusion of the inaugural season, cricketers from Pakistan have faced a ban from participating in the IPL. By holding a British passport, however, Amir is now eligible to register as a British overseas athlete in global franchise tournaments, which includes the IPL. The left arm speedster previously shared his eagerness to compete in what is widely regarded as one of the top franchise leagues globally.

"By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL," Mohammad Amir was quoted as saying earlier, via India Today.

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Even though he has secured British citizenship, it remains to be seen if any of the 10 IPL franchises will select him during the auction, given his history as a former international player for Pakistan.

Historical Precedent: The Case of Azhar Mahmood

There is a historical precedent for a Pakistani cricketer playing in the IPL after obtaining British citizenship. Azhar Mahmood, a former all rounder who last represented Pakistan in 2007, secured UK citizenship and was subsequently signed by Kings XI Punjab (currently known as Punjab Kings) prior to the 2012 season. He spent two seasons with the Punjab franchise, features in 22 matches, and recorded 382 runs alongside 29 wickets. Additionally, the right handed player made a single appearance for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2015 season.

Context of the IPL Ban on Pakistani Cricketers

Following the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Pakistani players were restricted from taking part in the IPL. They were, nevertheless, a notable part of the opening season in 2008. The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, featured three Pakistani players in their squad:

Sohail Tanvir (who won the Purple Cap)

Younis Khan

Kamran Akmal

A variety of other international players from Pakistan also participated in that first season, including:

Shoaib Akhtar (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Shahid Afridi (Deccan Chargers)

Misbah ul Haq (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)