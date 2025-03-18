Pakistani-Origin Cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan Dies On Pitch Amid Adelaide Heatwave

In a tragic incident, Pakistani-origin cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan passed away on the pitch while playing a match in Adelaide, South Australia, amid extreme heat conditions over the weekend. The heartbreaking event took place during a fixture between Old Concordians and Prince Alfred Old Collegians at Concordia College.

Cricketer Collapses on the Field

Junaid, who had moved to Australia from Pakistan in 2013, collapsed while batting for Old Concordians on Saturday as temperatures soared to 41.7°C. Paramedics rushed to the scene and made efforts to revive him, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

His club, Old Collegians, issued a statement mourning his loss:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians’ Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

Junaid, a professional in the tech industry, was well-respected in both his professional and cricketing circles. His close friend Hasan Anjum described his passing as a major loss.

“It’s a huge loss, he was destined for very big things in his life,” Anjum said.

Heatwave Sparks Debate Over Cricket Guidelines

According to Adelaide Turf Cricket Association (ATCA) bylaws, matches must be canceled if temperatures exceed 42°C. However, games are allowed to continue under special regulations if temperatures remain below 40°C.

Following Junaid’s tragic death, there has been renewed debate over whether the current heat safety guidelines in Australian cricket need to be reassessed. Many believe that stricter policies should be in place to ensure player safety during extreme weather conditions. As the cricket community mourns the loss of Junaid Zafar Khan, discussions around heat-related risks in outdoor sports continue to gain momentum.