Pakistan encountered an unprecedented setback during the opening day of their red ball series against England at Headingley, where Joe Root initiated his second tenure as England Test captain.
The contest began with immediate drama under heavy, overcast skies. Opting to utilize a four pronged pace attack, Ollie Robinson delivered a sharp seaming ball that struck Azan Awais directly on the pads. Although the batter immediately opted for a review, tracking technology confirmed the initial assessment, sealing a unique piece of cricket history.
Robinson dismissed Azan Awais lbw on the first ball of the Test series, a first in England, and consequently, Azan Awais is the first Pakistan batter to be dismissed off the first ball of a Test series. This rare occurrence places Awais alongside a small group of twelve international cricketers globally who have suffered first ball dismissals at the start of a series, a club that includes Indian openers Wasim Jaffer KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
WHAT A START TO THE TEST SERIES— (@MSDianMrigu) August 19, 2026
Ollie Robinson dismissed Azan Awais in the very first ball. #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/GjcFaVPJ0n
Compounding Trouble Before the Rain
The pressure mounted quickly for the touring side when Robinson maintained his disciplined line and length, trapping Shan Masood for five runs right in front of his stumps. That dismissal left the batting lineup tottering at 6-2 as dark clouds gathered overhead.
Root, stepping back into the leadership role at the dawn of a post Bazball era following the departures of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, spent two unsuccessful reviews shortly before meteorological conditions forced an interruption. Heavy precipitation arrived fifty minutes into the morning session, compelling officials to call for an early lunch at 12:30 local time with only 9.4 overs completed.
Stumps and Day One Summary
The weather delay persisted for nearly two hours prior to the resumption of play. At the cessation of the day's proceedings, Pakistan had been restricted to 171, while England responded by reaching 112 for the loss of two wickets in 25 overs, trailing by 59 runs at stumps.
Root anchored the reply with an unbeaten 37 alongside Jordan Cox on 23, while Robinson finished his initial bowling stint with figures of 2-12 from five overs. Both squads entered the fixture seeking to reverse challenging red ball form, with England having secured only two victories across their prior ten matches, while Pakistan managed two wins in their last seven outings, alongside historical context showing Pakistan has not claimed a Test series victory on English soil since 1996.
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