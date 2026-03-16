Pakistan's Abhishek Sharma? Mohammad Amir's bizarre Maaz Sadaqat comparison goes viral

Pakistan may have found its next explosive left-handed batter. Former pacer Mohammad Amir believes 20-year-old Maaz Sadaqat has the potential to become Pakistan’s version of India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma after the youngster produced a match-winning all-round performance against Bangladesh in only his second international game.

Sadaqat smashed a fearless 75 off 48 balls and later picked up 3 wickets for 23 runs, earning the Player of the Match award and drawing praise from across the cricketing world. Amir, impressed by the youngster’s shot-making ability, said Pakistan’s management must now protect and nurture his talent to ensure he reaches his full potential.

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Maaz Sadaqat’s breakout performance against Bangladesh

The young left-hander announced himself on the international stage during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur, delivering a performance that turned heads.

Key highlights of Sadaqat’s innings:

75 runs off 48 balls

6 fours and 5 sixes

Strike rate above 150

Opened the innings for Pakistan

Also took 3 wickets with left-arm orthodox spin

After scoring 18 runs on debut, the Peshawar-born batter responded with a far more confident and aggressive knock in the next game. His ability to dominate bowlers in an ODI format particularly caught the attention of analysts and former players.

Amir noted that the way Sadaqat attacked bowlers resembled the fearless batting style associated with India’s aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma.

Mohammad Amir explains why Sadaqat reminds him of Abhishek Sharma

Speaking during a live session on his YouTube channel, Amir was asked by a fan which Pakistan player could match the impact of Abhishek Sharma. The former Pakistan fast bowler pointed directly at the young debutant.

According to Amir, Sadaqat’s natural strokeplay and fearless approach were the biggest indicators of his potential.

“He was hitting sixes on both sides of the ground. It wasn’t even a T20 match, yet he was playing those shots,” Amir said while analysing the knock.

However, the former pacer stressed that talent alone is not enough. He warned that Pakistan’s system must ensure the youngster remains focused and continues to develop technically.

Amir pointed out that many promising players fade away due to poor management or distractions.

‘System decides whether a player succeeds’

Drawing from his own experience in Pakistan cricket, Amir said the role of team management is crucial in shaping a young cricketer’s career.

He explained that the captain, team management and overall system play a major role in determining whether a player succeeds or fails at the international level.

If Sadaqat continues to improve his technique and stays grounded, Amir believes the youngster can evolve into a key player for Pakistan across formats.

Amir’s take on Abhishek Sharma’s high-risk style

While praising Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting ability, Amir also highlighted the risks that come with such an aggressive approach.

The former pacer suggested that attacking players often experience inconsistent results because of the nature of their game.

He added that teams also need dependable batters who can deliver consistently over long periods, citing legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan as examples of players who frequently produced match-winning performances.

Still, Amir acknowledged that players like Abhishek Sharma bring a unique dimension to modern cricket with their fearless intent.