Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10 percent of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on November 29.

Zaman was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match."

One demerit point has been added to Zaman’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan's innings, when Zaman had a prolonged argument with on-field umpires regarding a decision that saw him lose his wicket.



The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

"Zaman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement on Friday, December 5.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The game saw Pakistan clinch the Tri-Series with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash.