The South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025 kicks off with a thrilling T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, with both teams entering the contest under contrasting circumstances. Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, have announced a full-strength squad with the return of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, signaling their intent to dominate the home series.

For the Proteas, Donovan Ferreira will lead a relatively young outfit after David Miller was ruled out due to injury. Despite the absence of several senior players, South Africa’s bench strength, bolstered by power-hitters like Dewald Brevis and Quinton de Kock, promises to make the contest exciting.

Pakistan Banking on Form and Firepower

Pakistan enter the series on the back of solid form in the shortest format, winning three of their last five matches. The focus, however, will be on Salman Agha, who has been Pakistan’s most consistent performer in T20Is this year. With 511 runs in 26 matches at a strike rate of 114.57, including four fifties, Agha’s evolution as a dependable middle-order batter has been a major boost for the Men in Green.

Babar Azam’s return to the T20I setup after a brief break adds stability and class to Pakistan’s top order. Alongside Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan, Babar is expected to anchor the innings, allowing stroke-makers like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz to express themselves freely.

In the bowling department, Pakistan will rely heavily on Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah to exploit the pace-friendly conditions of Rawalpindi. Spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz will be key during the middle overs, especially against aggressive hitters like Brevis and de Kock.

South Africa’s Youth Brigade Ready to Impress

South Africa’s decision to rest several senior campaigners has opened doors for the next generation of talent. Dewald Brevis, who has been in sizzling form with 340 runs in 11 T20 matches at a strike rate of 197.67, will be the key man in the Proteas batting lineup.

Skipper Donovan Ferreira and all-rounder Corbin Bosch will provide balance in the middle order, while Quinton de Kock—back in familiar subcontinental conditions—will be crucial both as a wicketkeeper and a powerplay aggressor.

In the bowling unit, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee form a formidable pace trio capable of challenging Pakistan’s top order with pace and bounce.

PAK vs SA Prediction: Key Fantasy Picks

Captain (C): Quinton de Kock (SA) – With over 2500 T20I runs at a strike rate of 138, de Kock’s experience and consistency make him a top captaincy choice.

Vice-Captain (VC): Salman Agha (PAK) – Agha’s recent form with both bat and ball adds immense value in fantasy contests.

Differential Picks: Dewald Brevis, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz

Avoid: Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka – Lack of experience on Asian surfaces may limit their impact.

Pitch and Conditions: Rawalpindi Set for a Run-Fest

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch is traditionally a batting paradise, with short boundaries and an average first-innings score of around 170. The surface offers true bounce, making stroke play easier. Pacers could get early movement under lights, but as the game progresses, expect batsmen to dominate.

Batting Pitch: 60%

Pace vs Spin: 55% Pace | 45% Spin

Weather: Clear skies, 23.9°C, 56% humidity — ideal conditions for cricket.

With dew likely to play a part in the second innings, teams winning the toss will prefer to chase.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Agha Salman (C), Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (C), Corbin Bosch, GF Linde, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, RR Hendricks, LB Williams.