Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the annals of cricket history by breaking Indian legend Virat Kohli's all-time T20 World Cup record during a high-stakes Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Farhan on February 28, officially became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, overtaking a legendary benchmark set by India’s Virat Kohli.

Breaking The 'Kohli'Standard

For over a decade, Virat Kohli’s performance in the 2014 T20 World Cup was considered the gold standard of T20 batting. Kohli had amassed 319 runs in just six innings, a record that stood untouched through four subsequent tournaments.

Entering the match with 283 runs in the tournament, Farhan needed 37 runs to eclipse Kohli’s benchmark of 319 runs, set during the 2014 edition in Bangladesh.

Farhan showed no signs of nerves, taking the attack to the Sri Lankan pacers early on. He moved within striking distance after a flurry of boundaries against Dushmantha Chameera in the fifth over. The record officially fell on the first ball of the sixth over when Farhan struck a boundary off Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, taking his tournament tally to 323 runs and beyond.

Most Runs In A Single T20 World Cup

323* - Sahibzada Farhan in 2026*

319 - Virat Kohli in 2014

317 - T Dilshan in 2009

303 - Babar Azam in 2021

302 - M Jayawardene in 2010

Farhan's Stellar Tournament So Far

Sahibzada Farhan has been in red-hot form throughout the 2025-26 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, topping the run-scoring charts for much of the event. His standout performances include:

A century against Namibia in the group stage.

Half-centuries against the USA, England, and in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka.

This has given him four 50-plus scores in the tournament (including one hundred), underlining his consistency and dominance as an opener.

Looking ahead

Farhan's achievement comes at a pivotal moment for Pakistan, who are playing a must-win Super Eight fixture to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Riding on a fantastic century from Sahibzada Farhan (100 off 60) and a vital fifty from Fakhar Zaman (84 off 42), Pakistan posted a big total of 212/8 in 20 overs in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan now need to restrict Sri Lanka under 147 to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. If Pakistan fails to keep Sri Lanka under 147, New Zealand will qualify due to better Net Run Rate.