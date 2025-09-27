In a hilarious mix-up on live television, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan delivered a witty response after being confused with Indian opener Abhishek Sharma by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. The incident occurred during the cricket talk show Game On Hai, where Akhtar was analyzing Pakistan’s strategy for the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. While discussing the game, Akhtar mistakenly referred to the young Indian batting sensation as the Bollywood star. In his analysis, the legendary pacer said, “If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle order? Their middle order hasn’t performed well.”

Shoaib Akhtar bhai kaunsa le rahe hai samjh nhi aa raha hai



If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early



Abhishek Sharma itna deeply ghus gaya hai dimag me inke ki hil gaye hai..#INDvsPAK https://t.co/qLpWIplJT5 pic.twitter.com/IXwqr5ym8M — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) September 26, 2025

Social Media in Splits

The slip of tongue left the entire show’s panel, including the host and other guests, in bursts of laughter. They quickly clarified that Akhtar meant Abhishek Sharma, India’s dashing opener who has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament with back-to-back half-centuries. However, the viral clip of Akhtar’s on-air blunder spread like wildfire across social platforms, turning into one of the most talked-about moments of the Asia Cup build-up.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Hilarious Response

Known for his humor and quick wit, Abhishek Bachchan responded to Akhtar’s goof-up with a light-hearted jibe at the Pakistan cricket team. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bollywood actor wrote:

“Sir, with all due respect, don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”

Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket. https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j —(@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

The actor’s self-deprecating remark not only roasted Pakistan’s current form but also won over fans online, who hailed his clever dig as the perfect response.

Abhishek Sharma’s Impactful Form

Meanwhile, the real star of India’s batting, Abhishek Sharma, has been sensational in the Asia Cup 2025. Opening the innings, he has scored 248 runs in just five games at a strike rate of 206.67, including two half-centuries. His highest score of 75 came in India’s 41-run win over Bangladesh, a result that officially sealed India’s qualification for the final.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side has looked dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five matches, including two strong victories against arch-rivals Pakistan. Their most recent meeting ended decisively with India securing a comfortable six-wicket win, underlining their dominance and setting the tone for the high-profile final clash